'I'll be here... I've got to help the Town get promoted' - Downes has no desire to leave Ipswich

Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden celebrate after the comeback win at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Flynn Downes is fully intent on remaining with Ipswich Town and helping the Blues make it back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Flynn Downes scores the equaliser at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes scores the equaliser at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

The homegrown youngster has been an integral part of Paul Lambert's side this season and netted the equaliser in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Tranmere, before Kayden Jackson grabbed the winner.

Downes's form has attracted the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid but, even if interest was to materialise, the 20-year-old insisted he fully expects to remain part of Ipswich's promotion push beyond the end of the January transfer window.

"Yeah, I'll be here," Downes said. "I've got to help the Town get promoted.

"That's the focus at the minute and I just want to get promotion and nothing else. That's that.

Flynn Downes celebrates scoring the equaliser at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes celebrates scoring the equaliser at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

"That's where my head is at the minute. Our goal is to get promoted and if we don't it will feel like a failure.

"He (manager Paul Lambert) has spoken to me about it (transfer interest) and it's not really something I like to talk about because I just want to focus on my football here.

"It is what it is - some people listen to it and some people don't and I just want to get on with it.

Flynn Downes fouls David Perkins at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes fouls David Perkins at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

"I'm not the kind of boy who gets carried away by that and my main focus is on Ipswich."

Downes did admit thought that he's flattered to hear his name linked with other clubs.

"You don't want to open a newspaper and see 'Flynn Downes is rubbish or anything like that so in that sense it's good I guess," Downes said.

Flynn Downes under pressure at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes under pressure at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

"Everyone gets linked, there are always rumours going about and I'm just focussed on Ipswich."

On the Blues' 2-1 victory at Prenton Park, which was played on a poor pitch which was covered in mud and sand following heavy rain earlier in the week, Downes said: "It was tough and heavy on the legs but we got through it in the end.

"We knew we had to come here and get the three points and that's what we did. We got the job done and got all three points.

"Their goal was their first shot of the game really and for that to go in was a bit of a killer but we knew set-pieces could be a bit of a trouble. I thought we dealt with it well after that and got the job done.

"They were sitting back and the fans got behind us which helped up get on top of them a little bit.

"I was delighted to be able to get the goal although I was a bit gutted not to have got the winner," he joked. "I can't complain though."