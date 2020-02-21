E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Ipswich defender Smith joins League One promotion rivals on free transfer

PUBLISHED: 15:30 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 21 February 2020

Tommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: SAFC

Tommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: SAFC

Archant

Former Ipswich Town defender Tommy Smith has completed a move to Sunderland.

Tommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: ARCHANT/SAFCTommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: ARCHANT/SAFC

The Town academy graduate has been a free agent since leaving Colorado Rapids at the end of the MLS season in November but has now joined up with the Black Cats.

The 29-tear-old is understood to have been keen on a return to the Blues and received interest from Wigan and Portsmouth, with reported interest from Huddersfield, but he will ultimately return to playing action with Town's promotion rivals on a deal until the end of the season.

Smith said: "I've heard about the Stadium of Light and the atmosphere that is generated and I am just really excited to step out there for the first time and hopefully success can follow.

He continued: "I see myself as a leader on and off the pitch so hopefully I can use that to be a good addition to the squad."

You may also want to watch:

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson added: "I am delighted with the signing of Tommy Smith. He is a good addition to the squad and will add competition to the back three."

Phil Parkinson's side have been in desperate need of a new central defender following the new that Bailey Wright could potentially miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, having only signed on at the Stadium of Light in January.

MORE: Town's dirty dozen, sticking or twisting and a forgotten man - talking points as Ipswich host Oxford

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert was asked about a potential return for Smith on several occasions, given the New Zealand international had been allowed to train with the Blues' Under 23s in a bid to retain fitness during the MLS off-season, but insisted it was a move he wasn't keen to make.

"Tommy's got his own career in the States after whatever he's had here and you can't keep revisiting that. It's crazy. You've got to move on.

"The lad done great here and was terrific but you have to move on. Football doesn't wait for anyone."

Ipswich trail Sunderland by two places and two points in the League One table, with the Black Cats holding a game in hand.

Town have taken a point from the two meetings between the teams this season, following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August and a 1-0 loss on Wearside earlier this month, with the potential of a play-off semi-final meeting in May should Ipswich force their way into the promotion shoot-out.

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance called as driver becomes stranded in water

The air ambulance has been called to Gazeley (file photo) Picture: EAAA

‘This will probably come back to bite us’ – Town fans react to promotion rivals Sunderland signing Tommy Smith

Tommy Smith has signed for Sunderland on a deal to the end of the season. Picture: ARCHANT/SAFC

Man to face crown court GBH trial

Shane Borrett pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Plans to convert Chinese buffet restaurant into ‘adult club’

The former Chinese buffet in Balkerne Hill, close to Colchester police station, could become a sex entertainment venue Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Busy road to close with diversion in place for bridge works

Essential maintenance works will be carried out to Mutford Lock at Oulton Broad. Picture: SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24