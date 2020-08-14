E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Town loanee Norris joins Premier League Burnley

PUBLISHED: 13:27 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 14 August 2020

Will Norris pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Former Ipswich Town loanee Will Norris has joined Premier League side Burnley.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Portman Road from Wolves, making 20 appearances as the Blues finished 11th in League One.

His route to the Wolves first team is blocked by Portuguese international Rui Patricio and John Ruddy, with the goalkeeper always likely to move on this summer.

MORE: Town in advanced talks with goalkeeper Cornell

He has now completed a move to Burnley, we understand, where he will look to push England international Nick Pope and compete with young Northern Irishman Bailey Peacock-Farrell. A deal is done and should be announced soon.

Ipswich Town look set to replace Norris with the signing of David Cornell, who left Northampton at the end of last season.

EXIT INTERVIEW: Norris was the loanee whose high-profile errors sadly overshadowed his strengths

