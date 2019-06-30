Meet the footballer who played for Ipswich Town and is now causing a stir in the Love Island villa

Dennon Lewis, who was once on trial at Ipswich Town, is now starring in Love Island. Picture: ITV/ROSS HALLS Archant

A former Ipswich Town triallist is currently starring in reality show Love Island.

Dennon Lewis, pictured during his trial game for Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS Dennon Lewis, pictured during his trial game for Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Dennon Lewis was with the Blues towards the end of the 2017/18 season, turning out twice for the club's Under 23s ahead of his release from Watford.

The versatile player entered the Love Island villa last week, despite having signed for National League South side Wealdstone earlier this summer, and is missing pre-season in a bid to win the show's £50,000 first prize.

The 22-year-old didn't win a contract during his stay with the Blues, though, and went on to join Scottish side Falkirk. He left soon after having suffered racial abuse from sections of his own support during a game away at Stenhousemuir.

"I have never gone through a period like this in my life," he wrote after the game.

"From a footballing standpoint things are not going as planned for anyone involved at the club however from a personal standpoint never in a million years would I have expected to be subject to racial abuse from Falkirk fans.

"I understand the frustration and anger as a lover of football myself all you want is to see is your club do well. However for me this is a line crossed and the abuse received is disgusting.

"Whilst the future is unclear at this moment in time I am still a Falkirk player and will try to do my best for the team and support everyone involved with the club."

Lewis is one of six new male contestants to enter the show's second villa, Casa Amor, and has already shared a kiss with 28-year-old 'Ring Card Girl' Maura Higgins.

During his time in Love Island, Lewis has had his Wikipedia entry updated by fans of the show, who have included a 'loan spell at Casa Amor' as part of his career history.

Lewis's Wikipedia entry has been changed during his time on Love Island. Lewis's Wikipedia entry has been changed during his time on Love Island.

"In the past I've had a wandering eye but it depends on the girl," he said before entering the show.

"If I'm really into them and there's the instant butterfly you get in your stomach.

"I've cheated in the past but I was seeing someone exclusively, not technically in a relationship.

"If I'm not fully, fully, instantly attracted and we're just getting to know each other, my eyes will wander."