Former Town favourite Walters announces retirement

Jon Walters scored 32 goals for Ipswich Town between 2007 and 2010. Photo: Archant Archant

Former Ipswich Town favourite Jon Walters has announced his retirement from playing football.

Jonathan Walters pulled up with an Achilles injury soon after coming on as a sub in the goalless home draw with Bolton last September. Photo: Steve Waller Jonathan Walters pulled up with an Achilles injury soon after coming on as a sub in the goalless home draw with Bolton last September. Photo: Steve Waller

The 35-year-old saw his return to Portman Road, on a six-month loan spell from Burnley, cruelly cut short last September when he ruptured his Achilles just moments after coming on as a substitute in the goalless home draw with 10-man Bolton.

That has proved to be his last game as a professional, with the 54-cap Irishman announcing on Twitter today that he has been forced to hang up his boots.

The Merseyside-born forward had to drop down the divisions after failing to make the breakthrough at Blackburn and Bolton.

After a spell at Wrexham he moved to fellow League Two club Chester City and it was there where he impressed against Ipswich Town in an FA Cup tie, that performance prompting Jim Magilton to quickly sign him for £100k in January 2007.

Isn't it ironic...my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off!



I am now retired from playing football



It's been epic



Veni vidi vici pic.twitter.com/ZC3m0LmYn5 — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) March 22, 2019

Walters scored 32 goals in 146 appearances for the Blues, often taking the captain’s armband, before joining Premier League side Stoke City for £2.75m in 2010 following an infamous bust-up with Roy Keane.

The hard-working front man went on to become a regular top-flight and international starter over the next seven seasons.

He joined Burnley in 2017 but made just six appearances for Sean Dyche’s men.

Physio Matt Byard consoles Jon Walters after his injury last September. It proved to be his last game of professional football. Photo: Steve Waller Physio Matt Byard consoles Jon Walters after his injury last September. It proved to be his last game of professional football. Photo: Steve Waller

Jon Walters played 54 times for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA Jon Walters played 54 times for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: PA