Liverpool legend swoops to take former Ipswich Town striker to the Indian Super League
PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 26 November 2020
Former Ipswich Town striker Joe Garner is set to leave his current club Wigan and head off to the Indian Super League.
Garner, 32, joined Town in June 2017 after a £1m move from Rangers. He scored 10 times for Mick McCarthy’s side in his 32 games and the feisty striker proved popular with Blues fans, before his move to Wigan.
He is currently their top scorer on seven.
Now, Garner, who is out of contract with the Latics at the end of the season and has asked to be released early, having signed a 12-month extension days before Wigan were placed into administration last July, is looking to join East Bengal in the ISL, They are managed by former Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler.
Garner’s former Latics team-mates Danny Fox and Anthony Pilkington joined Fowler’s Bengal club in October.
Back in the summer of 2018, Fowler applied for the Ipswich Town job following the departure of McCarthy and prior to the appointment of Paul Hurst.
He wasn’t interviewed for the job at that time, with Hurst, Jack Ross, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard the four men reaching the final stages of owner Marcus Evans’ search. Lampard joined Derby, Potter took charge at Swansea and Ross took the Sunderland job.
