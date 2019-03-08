Video

'It's not a good record, but at least people remember me for something' - Ex-Town stopper Forrest on 9-0 record defeat being tied

Craig Forrest in goal for Ipswich Town in their 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford in March 1995 - a Premier League record now shared by Southampton. Picture: PA SPORT Archant

Craig Forrest, the keeper for Ipswich Town in their Premier League record 9-0 defeat by Manchester United back in 1995, says he's happy Angus Gunn didn't conceed a tenth goal in Southampton's record-tying slaughter by Leicester last week.

Manchester United's Andy Cole, right, shields the ball from Ipswich's John Wark during their Premier League match at Old Trafford in March 1995. United won 9-0, with Cole scoring five. Picture: PA SPORT Manchester United's Andy Cole, right, shields the ball from Ipswich's John Wark during their Premier League match at Old Trafford in March 1995. United won 9-0, with Cole scoring five. Picture: PA SPORT

Canadian Forrest, the man between the sticks for Town at Old Trafford in March 1995, also revealed his advice for Gunn, son of Norwich City legend Bryan, after the Saints' 9-0 tonking last Friday night.

"Own it," Forrest said, speaking to the Daily Mail. "I didn't hide, and that's the best way to be about it.

"It's a humbling position. It's going to be crushing for the lad. I went straight to the media room afterwards. They probably didn't expect me to show up. I could have crawled under a rock but I thought, 'You know what? I might as well face it, head on'.

"I'm happy Angus didn't concede a 10th. I've got someone keeping me company. His dad (the former Norwich City goalkeeper) had a situation in a derby against Ipswich, on a back pass.

"The ball was centre of goal. It hit a freaking bobble and rolled into the net. Ipswich fans gave it to him forever and ever about that. He knows all about overcoming moments of adversity.

"I must say, after this amount of time, I can smile about it. Sometimes the result defines a goalkeeper. It's not a good record, but at least people remember me for something."

Manchester United's Mark Hughes, right, fends off Ipswich Town's David Linighan during the Premier League match at Old Trafford in Match 1995. United won 9-0. Picture: PA SPORT Manchester United's Mark Hughes, right, fends off Ipswich Town's David Linighan during the Premier League match at Old Trafford in Match 1995. United won 9-0. Picture: PA SPORT

But despite his 'record' being tied, the ex-Town custodian, famous for his mullet and tracksuit bottoms during his playing days, still believes Town should 'only' have lost 8-0 on that fateful day 24 years ago.

Forrest was in the middle of being booked and running back to his goal when United took a quick free-kick and Paul Ince scored into an empty net.

"Mine should have been eight!" he said. "Graham Poll shouldn't have allowed it. Honestly, I think he was loving it. I think he thought he was the 12th player for United!"

Andy Cole celebrates one of his five goals in Manchester United's 9-0 win over the Blues in March 1995. Picture: PA SPORT Andy Cole celebrates one of his five goals in Manchester United's 9-0 win over the Blues in March 1995. Picture: PA SPORT

Andy Cole did the majority of the damage that day, bagging five, with former Ipswich boss Roy Keane, Mark Hughes (two) and Ince bagging the other strikes.

And, with the Saints joining Town in the Premier League record book, Forrest thinks it's only a matter of time before a team gets hit for for double figures - with Manchester City his tip for the side to score ten plus.

"City have the ability,' he says. 'If it was important for them to win 12-0, they could do it.

"We've seen some great teams and when you're here in the moment, maybe you forget about the teams of the past - your Barcelonas, your Real Madrids, your Manchester Uniteds.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his side's ninth goal in their 9-0 win over Southampton. Picture: PA SPORT Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his side's ninth goal in their 9-0 win over Southampton. Picture: PA SPORT

"But it's a different game we're seeing now. If anybody is going to do it, it would be Manchester City."