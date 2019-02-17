Fram show fight but stay bottom after Brantham defeat

Jack Madle, right, scored Brantham's winner in their 1-0 victory at Framlingham Town. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

Thurlow Nunn Premier Framlingham Town 0 Brantham Athletic 1 Jack Madley’s goal on the hour gave Brantham the three points against a battling Framlingham side who never gave up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, after this loss the Castlemen remain bottom of the division, seven points behind Gt Yarmouth Town.

The visitors pushed on in the early stages of the game before Fram’s Brooks and Danny Smith exchanged passes for Ransome who miscued his shot when in a good position.

Avenell tipped a Johnson header from a Ransome free kick for a corner as the home side had a good spell of play. As half-time approached Brantham looked dangerous and as Wood was put through on goal only a great tackle from Thorpe stopped the number nine in his tracks to end the half goalless.

Brantham’s Clarke had a shot go just wide of the post before they took the lead on 61 minutes; substitute Howells first contribution was a low cross for Madley to slot in from close range.

Brooks then headed wide of the post from a Ransome cross before Mayhew’s crisp shot was well held by Avenell in the visitors’ goal.

A shot from Danny Smith late on looked to have been handled by a Brantham defender in the area but play was waved on and the visitors took all three points.