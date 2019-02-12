Framlingham College team up with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

L-R: Chris Gange (Head of Cricket, Framlingham College), Ray Payne (CEO, Northamptonshire CCC), Nick Gandy (Director of Sport, Framlingham College), Kevin Innes (Performance Coach, Northamptonshire CCC), Johann Myburgh (Head of Cricket Development, Framlingham College). Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE Archant

Framlingham College and Northamptonshire County Cricket Club are teaming up for an initiative which will see promising players given a push towards professional cricket.

Ex-Framlingham pupil Rob Newton in action for Northants. Picture: ANDREW KEARNS Ex-Framlingham pupil Rob Newton in action for Northants. Picture: ANDREW KEARNS

As part of the agreement, college pupils will have a direct and clear potential pathway into the pro game, with regular opportunities for boys and girls to take part in Academy and Elite Player Programme sessions at the County Ground.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire will enjoy access to the college’s cricketing facilities for their own players, while also using Framlingham as a base from which to provide masterclasses in the local area, and coach development programmes for college staff.

Ray Payne, CEO of Northamptonshire CCC, said: “Our educational partnership with Framlingham College will provide a firm pathway for young player development and continue our strong link with the college.

“It will enable Framlingham’s talented young cricketers to improve through having regular access to first-class county coaching facilities and support networks, thereby complementing the great work that is already carried out by the college.”

Mark Robinson, co-curricular deputy head at Framlingham, added: “The formalisation of this relationship provides yet another string to our bow, which has already benefitted from the arrival of Johann Myburgh as Head of Cricket Development, the establishment of an MCC Foundation Hub for state-school pupils, the development of girls’ cricketing facilities and playing opportunities and an extension of the support we offer to the Suffolk Young Cricketers.

“We are thrilled to now be in a position to offer our most-gifted cricketers the opportunity to seamlessly progress into the professional game with such a prestigious county as Northamptonshire.”

There is a longstanding association between the college and Northamptonshire going as far back as the 1960s, when Old Framlinghamian David Larter opened the bowling for the county to devastating effect, taking 666 wickets at 19.53. He also played 10 tests for England (37 wickets at 25.43) before injury cut his spectacular career short.

More recently, former pupil Robert Newton has been impressing for the county as opening batsman.