Glover wins ladies' title at Bungay Marathon by 44 minutes

PUBLISHED: 15:13 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 16 April 2019

Runners prepare for the start of the Bungay Marathon, including eventual women's champion and overall runner-up Daisy Glover (No. 159). Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

There was a remarkable run from Suffolk athlete Daisy Glover at last Sunday’s annual Bungay Marathon, held as part of the Bungay Running Festival.

Daisy Glover, of Framlingham Flyers who clocked a superb 2:46:30 on her way to the ladies' title at the Bungay Marathon on Sunday, Picture: SONYA DUNCANDaisy Glover, of Framlingham Flyers who clocked a superb 2:46:30 on her way to the ladies' title at the Bungay Marathon on Sunday, Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The impressive Glover, a member of Framlingham Flyers, won the ladies' title by 'a country mile' – in fact, her winning margin was a huge 44 minutes, equating to close to a six-mile margin of victory!

Glover celebrated a spectacular personal best time of 2hrs 46mins 30secs, in what was only her second attempt at the marathon.

Her debut marathon had been an impressive 2:52:17 clocking at last year's Paris Marathon, where she was the 27th female finisher.

A former member of Newmarket Joggers, 27-year-old Glover sliced 10 minutes off the previous Bungay course record, although the course was slightly different his year with a new start at the new Bungay Black Dog HQ at Pirnhow Street, Ditchingham.

The previous landmark of 2:56:19 had been set by Susan Harrison, eight years ago in 2011.

Glover not only finished first female, but was also second overall in the race. She was only beaten by men's winner Michael Nessling, who has represented Kesgrave Cruisers in the past and had runs for Northamptonshire Runners. Nessling clocked 2:44:03.

“It was hard work,” admitted Glover after her terrific run at Bungay. “I loved it, apart from the hills, and it was great to set a new course record.”

Aaron Graves, of Tiptree Road Runners, finished third man in 2:49:48, while Glover was well clear of second-placed female Samantha Godden, of Tiptree RR, who registered 3:30:38. Springfield Striders' Rebecca Pitman was third with 3:31:56.

Among the other marathon runners was Ipswich-based Pat Abbott, who clocked up his 100th marathon (3:25:42).

There were many other races supporting the marathon event, including a half-marathon, a 10K and a 5K race.

James Hartop won the half-marathon in 1:13:57, while Felixstowe Road Runners' Tony Gavin came home third in 1:15:31.

Hannah Somani was crowned female half-marathon champion in 1:28:52, and there was a good run from Jesse Gooderham, of Saint Edmund Pacers, who posted 1:31:13 in second. Lowestoft RR's Katie Oldman was third (1:35:04).

The City of Norwich duo of Dominic Oliver (34:04) and Lauren Howe (40:29) won the 10K titles. The 5K crowns went to Ipswich JAFFA's Robert Chenery (16:25) and Amelia Webber (19:58), of Beccles & Bungay Harriers.

