Nouble on target for third match in a row as U’s draw at Macclesfield

Frank Nouble, right, equalised from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 at Macclesfield, after Courtney Senior, left, had been fouled in the box. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Macclesfield Town 1 Colchester United 1

Frank Nouble scored for the third successive match as Colchester United took a point from their trip to lowly Macclesfield Town this afternoon.

Nouble had netted in the previous two matches, a 4-0 win at Northampton and a 3-0 success over Cheltenham, both deadly finishes.

But at Moss Rose he proved his worth from the penalty spot, converting a 47th minute penalty to equalise after Scott Wilson had broke the deadlock a minute before half-time for the Silkmen.

The U’s were gunning for a hat-trick of league wins, for the first time this season, but they could not build on their equaliser and so had to make do with a good point on the road.

The U’s made one change to the side that eased to a 3-0 home win over Cheltenham last weekend.

Harry Pell damaged his hamstring in that match, and is set to be out of action for two to three weeks, so Tom Lapslie came into central midfield.

Macclesfield began the day second-from-bottom, despite enjoying an upturn in fortunes under manager Sol Campbell since his arrival last autumn. Campbell’s first official match in charge was a 1-0 defeat at Colchester.

The U’s started brightly, but failed to build on that in a disappointing first-half display. Nouble had an early shot saved, while Courtney Senior came closest to breaking the deadlock with a long-range shot which was cleared off the goal-line, in the ninth minute.

Frankie Kent’s header, from a 15th minute corner, lacked direction, but otherwise the Silkmen looked the more likely scorers.

And the hosts nudged in front, in the 44th minute, Wilson exchanging passes with Harry Smith before first home from close range.

However, the U’s were level inside two minutes of the second half, manager John McGreal having changed the team shape by introducing centre-half Tom Eastman for winger Abo Eisa at half-time.

Courtney Senior’s mazy run inside the box was ended by Brice Ntambwe’s crude challenge, which resulted in a penalty.

Up stepped Nouble to convert the spot kick with his right foot, into the bottom corner of the net.

The U’s peppered the target midway through the second period, with Kane Vincent-Young, Nouble, Senior and Ben Stevenson all trying their luck.

At the other end, Rene Gilmartin saved well from Reece Cole,and

COLCHESTER: Gilmartin, Jackson, Prosser, Kent, Vincent-Young, Stevenson, Lapslie (sub Wright, 52), Senior (sub Roberts, 78), Szmodics, Eisa (sub Eastman, 46), Nouble. Unused subs: Barnes, Norris, Dickenson, Mandron.

Referee: Andy Haines

Attendance: 2,092