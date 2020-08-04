E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ex-Town striker Nouble set for Portman Road return after signing for Plymouth

04 August, 2020 - 17:00
Former Ipswich Town striker Frank Nouble has signed for League One rivals Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town will be reunited with former striker Frank Nouble in League One next season after he signed for newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle.

Former Ipswich Town and Colchester United striker Frank Nouble has joined League One newcomers Plymouth Argyle Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLEFormer Ipswich Town and Colchester United striker Frank Nouble has joined League One newcomers Plymouth Argyle Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Nouble was released by Colchester United after he helped them reach the League Two play-offs last season – where they lost to Plymouth’s bitter rivals Exeter City – but will make the step up to the third tier afer all with the Pilgrims.

The 28-year-old joins Ryan Lowe’s outfit having scored five goals and dishing out six assists for the U’s in 38 games last campaign.

Home Park is the latest stop in Nouble’s much-travelled career – having started as a trainee at Chelsea, he moved to West Ham and has now been on the books at 17 clubs in total, including the likes of Town, Coventry City, Newport County, Gillingham and Wolves.

In his time at Portman Road, between January 2013 and November 2015, Nouble played 60 times for the Blues, scoring five times.

And he’s already endeared himself to the Green Army, referring to rivals Exeter as ‘the noisy lot down the road’ in his first tweet as a Plymouth player, saing he ‘can’t wait to get started.’

