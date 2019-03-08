'They're two big players for us who will hopefully contribute this season' - Lambert gives update on Sears and Bishop

Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears are battling their way back from knee injuries. Picture: ROSS HALLS/FREDDIE SEARS Archant

Paul Lambert is pleased with the progress being made by Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears but admitted the duo still have plenty of work to do before returning to action.

Fredie Sears injures his knee in this first half collision Picture Pagepix Fredie Sears injures his knee in this first half collision Picture Pagepix

Both players are currently sidelined with knee problems, with Bishop suffering his injury during the pre-season Interwetten Cup in Germany and Sears having his season ended in February after undergoing knee surgery in the wake of an ACL injury picked up in the defeat at Norwich.

Bishop was originally ruled out for three months, meaning he could return later in October, while Sears has previously been earmarked for a November return.

"They're doing great, the two of them," Lambert said.

Teddy Bishop pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Teddy Bishop pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

"It's seven months for Freddie, I think. He's doing great. Hopefully he'll be training in the not too distant future.

"Bish is doing really well as well. They're two big players for us who will hopefully contribute before the season is out."

Asked whether they're close to involvement in the U23s, the Town boss added: "That's not my domain, the physios and the doctors will look after them that way and once they tell me that the lads think they're ready as well, then I'll judge it from there.

"But they'll definitely need some game time in the U23s, that's normal but the important thing is they're coming back fit."

Grant Ward, a free agent following the expiration of his Ipswich contract this summer, continues to train with the Blues after suffering a knee ligament injury of his own on Boxing Day at Queens Park Rangers.

He has previously turned down a contract offer from Rotherham United, with the midfielder understood to favour joining a side close to his London roots and is hopeful of finding a new club in the near future.