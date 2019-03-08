E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'They're two big players for us who will hopefully contribute this season' - Lambert gives update on Sears and Bishop

PUBLISHED: 13:18 02 October 2019

Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears are battling their way back from knee injuries. Picture: ROSS HALLS/FREDDIE SEARS

Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears are battling their way back from knee injuries. Picture: ROSS HALLS/FREDDIE SEARS

Archant

Paul Lambert is pleased with the progress being made by Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears but admitted the duo still have plenty of work to do before returning to action.

Fredie Sears injures his knee in this first half collision Picture PagepixFredie Sears injures his knee in this first half collision Picture Pagepix

Both players are currently sidelined with knee problems, with Bishop suffering his injury during the pre-season Interwetten Cup in Germany and Sears having his season ended in February after undergoing knee surgery in the wake of an ACL injury picked up in the defeat at Norwich.

Bishop was originally ruled out for three months, meaning he could return later in October, while Sears has previously been earmarked for a November return.

"They're doing great, the two of them," Lambert said.

Teddy Bishop pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLSTeddy Bishop pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

"It's seven months for Freddie, I think. He's doing great. Hopefully he'll be training in the not too distant future.

"Bish is doing really well as well. They're two big players for us who will hopefully contribute before the season is out."

Asked whether they're close to involvement in the U23s, the Town boss added: "That's not my domain, the physios and the doctors will look after them that way and once they tell me that the lads think they're ready as well, then I'll judge it from there.

"But they'll definitely need some game time in the U23s, that's normal but the important thing is they're coming back fit."

Grant Ward, a free agent following the expiration of his Ipswich contract this summer, continues to train with the Blues after suffering a knee ligament injury of his own on Boxing Day at Queens Park Rangers.

He has previously turned down a contract offer from Rotherham United, with the midfielder understood to favour joining a side close to his London roots and is hopeful of finding a new club in the near future.

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

