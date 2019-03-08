'I'm desperate to get back fit and do the best I can for Town' - Sears takes next step in knee injury recovery

Fredie Sears injures his knee in this first half collision at Norwich. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Forward Freddie Sears is out to repay the faith shown in him by Ipswich Town as he steps up his recovery from a knee ligament injury.

Freddie Sears has extended his Ipswich Town contract. Picture: ITFC Freddie Sears has extended his Ipswich Town contract. Picture: ITFC

The 29-year-old suffered cruciate ligament damage at Norwich in February and has spoken about a potential return in November, taking the next step in that recovery this week by running outside for the first time after months of work in the gym.

He was in the final year of his contract before signing a new deal in the last few weeks, with the striker now keen to repay the faith shown in him by manager Paul Lambert.

"The club has shown faith in me by offering me a deal while I'm sidelined. I will continue to focus on my rehab and try to repay that faith when I return," Sears said.

Freddie Sears pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Freddie Sears pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

"I'm desperate to get back fit and do the best I can for Town.

"I was in my option year (of my contract) and when that's the case you want to get something sorted as soon as possible. I don't think my situation, in terms of being injured, helped me or the Club but I'm pleased it's sorted."

Manager Lambert said: "He was doing great for me and I'm only going by the short time I've been here.

Freddie Sears with a first half strike across the face of the goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Freddie Sears with a first half strike across the face of the goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"He was unfortunate with the injury there but is a really good player and a real threat.

"He's doing well with his rehab so it's only right he came back."

Town physio Matt Byard said: "Freddie has just had his sixth month review with a specialist and all went well.

Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

"He is just starting to do straight line running outside which is the very initial stage of running for a player returning from this type of injury.

"He's had no setbacks at all at the moment but there is a long way to go yet and it's a case of taking things day by day."