Sears making good progress as he recovers from knee ligament injury
PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 June 2019
Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears is making good progress as he continues his recovery from a cruciate knee ligament injury.
The 29-year-old suffered the injury during the Blues' loss to Norwich at Carrow Road in February, ruling him out for the remainder of last season and the beginning of the new campaign.
Sears has a target of training fully with the first team in October before making his competitive return a few weeks later and is making solid progress in his recovery.
"Freddie received good reports after seeing the specialist at the three month follow up after surgery," Town physio Matt Byard told the club website.
"He is at the strength and conditioning stage at the moment and gaining strength all the time.
"We anticipate him stepping up to the AlterG (anti-gravity treadmill) work in the next couple of weeks.
"There is obviously a long way to go but he is making good progress."
Sears' six goals meant he topped the Blues' scoring charts alongside Gwion Edwards despite missing the final 15 games of the club's season.
