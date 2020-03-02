'He brings something different to the team' - Dobra is ready to start for Ipswich Town

Freddie Sears (inset) believes Armando Dobra is ready to start games for Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX Archant

Freddie Sears believes Armando Dobra is ready to start games for Ipswich Town and is hopeful the youngster can make an impact.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Armando Dobra on the ball during the second half at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra on the ball during the second half at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Dobra, 18, came off the bench during the second half of Saturday's defeat at Blackpool and was a positive influence for the Blues, picking up possession and driving at opponents on a number of occasions.

He's yet to make a league start for Ipswich but has impressed in cup competitions, leaving Sears sure the young Albanian international is up to the task if called upon.

"Every day in training, that's what he does, he brings something different to the team," the ex-Colchester striker said.

"He's been unlucky, he's probably been knocking at the door to play. I think [league debutant striker] Tyreece [Simpson] was brilliant as well at 18. Those two looked really good when coming on, so positives to take into the next few games.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'We have to win them both... we need the support' - Lambert on home clashes with Fleetwood and Coventry

When asked whether Dobra could start against Fleetwood, manager Paul Lambert said: "We'll see how he feels.

"The two kids (teenage striker Tyreece Simpson came on for his league debut at Blackpool) did well. To throw them into this environment is pretty unfair, but that's where we are as a club at the minute. We need the players and the two kids have done themselves proud."

Armando Dobra is fouled whilst breaking forward at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra is fouled whilst breaking forward at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Asked whether Sears and Teddy Bishop were capable of starting a second game in four days, given their recent returns from long-term injuries, the Blues boss puffed out his cheeks and replied: "I don't know. I'll have to see how they feel. They'd have been running on adrenaline. We have to be really careful with how they are, but they'll be around about it."

"We'll see how the body is tomorrow and Tuesday," Sears said, when asked if he will be ready to start again against Fleetwood.

"I'll leave that to the manager, I'm ready to play every game now, whether that's Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday and we'll go from there."

Lambert will again be without 11-goal strikers Kayden Jackson (suspended) and James Norwood (injured) while midfielder Flynn Downes will sit out the game with Fleetwood and the visit of Coventry on Saturday through suspension after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season at Bloomfield Road.