‘I’ve subbed myself... I think he fancies them’ - Sears on handing over free-kick duty

PUBLISHED: 10:57 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 02 October 2020

Freddie Sears has said Luke Chambers fancies taking on free-kick duty for Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX/STEVEWALLER

Freddie Sears may just be set to hand over free-kick duty to captain Luke Chambers this weekend.

Freddie Sears crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFreddie Sears crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Sears has been on set-pieces for the Blues at the start of the League One season but, aside from a good effort at Bristol Rovers which tested the goalkeeper, the forward has struggled to make his mark.

The former Colchester man joked that he’s ‘subbed himself’ from free-kick duty after his most recent effort hit the wall in the win over Rochdale, before revealing skipper Chambers fancies himself from dead ball situations.

“The boys are trying to get me off them at the minute to be honest,” Sears said, with a smile. “I subbed myself after the last one.

“In training they’ve been flying in the top corner but they haven’t come off in games. I feel confident over a dead ball but maybe I haven’t done myself much justice over the last few games.

MORE: Lambert on Norwood’s injury, signing a replacement and further interest in Downes and Jackson

“Last year we had Luke Garbutt and his wand of a left foot while Judgey (Alan Judge) has been injured, so there’s not many.

“It’s between me, Chambo and Dozzell at the moment who fancy it.”

Asked more about the possibility of Chambers taking free-kicks, Sears replied: “I think he does (fancy them) but we’ll have to wait and see what happens tomorrow.

Freddie Sears under pressure at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix LtdFreddie Sears under pressure at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

“Not everyone’s comfortable taking free-kicks and it’s maybe not as easy as people might think, but we’ve been working on them and hopefully one will come off and everyone will be happy.”

Asked if we may be about to see Chambers fire a free-kick into the top corner, Sears replied: “I’m not sure about the top corner – maybe the bottom corner.”

