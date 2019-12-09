Sears targets Town's visit to Portsmouth for his senior return following successful Under 23 outing

Freddie Sears pictured on his return to action with Ipswich Town's Under 23s. Picture: ITFC Archant

Freddie Sears has targeted a first-team return when Ipswich Town travel to Portsmouth later this month.

The striker has been sidelined since February following a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered at Norwich but made his return to action for the Under 23s in their 4-1 loss to Millwall earlier today.

He's likely to play for the young Blues again next Monday, when they host ???? at Playford Road, but is hopeful of being back with the first-team for the visit to Fratton Park on December 21.

"I'm obviously delighted to be back on the pitch again," Freddie told the club website.

"It's been a long road back but I came through okay today and I feel really good.

"I took a few tackles and blocks which you don't really get in training but it was important to get through that physical side of it.

"It's 23s and there is a big difference in the intensity compared to first-team football but it's 45 minutes of game time and I've got to build up on that now.

"I'm naturally quite fit and I've done a lot of work fitness wise in getting to this point but I need time on the pitch now.

"I think the plan is for me to play for the 23s again next week and then if that all goes fine, hopefully I can be available for the game at Portsmouth before Christmas."

Teddy Bishop, who has been out with a knee injury suffered on Town's pre-season tour of Germany, is also understood to be close to a return to action.