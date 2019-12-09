E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sears targets Town's visit to Portsmouth for his senior return following successful Under 23 outing

PUBLISHED: 17:20 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 09 December 2019

Freddie Sears pictured on his return to action with Ipswich Town's Under 23s. Picture: ITFC

Freddie Sears pictured on his return to action with Ipswich Town's Under 23s. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Freddie Sears has targeted a first-team return when Ipswich Town travel to Portsmouth later this month.

Freddie Sears pictured on his return to action with Ipswich Town's Under 23s. Picture: ITFCFreddie Sears pictured on his return to action with Ipswich Town's Under 23s. Picture: ITFC

The striker has been sidelined since February following a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered at Norwich but made his return to action for the Under 23s in their 4-1 loss to Millwall earlier today.

He's likely to play for the young Blues again next Monday, when they host ???? at Playford Road, but is hopeful of being back with the first-team for the visit to Fratton Park on December 21.

"I'm obviously delighted to be back on the pitch again," Freddie told the club website.

"It's been a long road back but I came through okay today and I feel really good.

James Wilson has backed Freddie Sears 'to be like a new signing' for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANTJames Wilson has backed Freddie Sears 'to be like a new signing' for Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'He's looked really sharp... he'll be like a new signing' - Wilson excited by prospect of Sears return

"I took a few tackles and blocks which you don't really get in training but it was important to get through that physical side of it.

"It's 23s and there is a big difference in the intensity compared to first-team football but it's 45 minutes of game time and I've got to build up on that now.

Freddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTERFreddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTER

"I'm naturally quite fit and I've done a lot of work fitness wise in getting to this point but I need time on the pitch now.

"I think the plan is for me to play for the 23s again next week and then if that all goes fine, hopefully I can be available for the game at Portsmouth before Christmas."

Teddy Bishop, who has been out with a knee injury suffered on Town's pre-season tour of Germany, is also understood to be close to a return to action.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

Huddersfield reportedly lead the chase for Tommy Smith signature

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of six weeks of roadwork chaos

Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds is due for six weeks of roadsworks. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

Huddersfield reportedly lead the chase for Tommy Smith signature

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT

Drivers warned of six weeks of roadwork chaos

Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds is due for six weeks of roadsworks. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Why can’t Greater Anglia’s new trains cope with leaves on the line?

A new Stadler train at Felixstowe station - but at present they are being replaced by buses. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No plans to close Orwell Bridge, Highways England says

There no plans to close Orwell Bridge this morning due to wind, Highways England has said Picture: ARCHANT

Struggling school in special measures warned not to hire new teachers

Ofsted have sent a letter to Felixstowe Academy after a recent monitoring inspection Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Ipswich man praises police and mental health services after life-saving rescue

Ipswich man Stephen King has thanked Suffolk police and NHS staff after workers saved his life on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists