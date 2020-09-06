E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘There’s no hiding it, we needed a result’ - Sears on banishing hangover from last season

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 September 2020

Freddie Sears all smiles after scoring his second and Towns third in the 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Freddie Sears admitted Ipswich Town needed a positive start to the new season following a long lay-off.

The forward netted twice in the Blues’ 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers, either side of a Luke Chambers goal, to ensure Town’s competitive return to action after six months off was a successful one.

The manner of the performance was as pleasing as the result, with Sears seeing the success as something of a page-turner, after all connected with the club had six long months to stew on the failings of last season as they were starved of football.

“We needed a positive result, there’s no hiding from that because there’s been a little bit of a hangover from last season with stuff away from the training ground,” Sears said.

“But everyone inside the training ground believes and we’re feeling positive, so we needed a good result in the first game and a good performance, too.

“I think we need the winning habit, we need to start winning games. We started like a house on fire last year and for whatever reason it fell away. Then there was the negative of the season not finishing and that was maybe hanging over us a little bit, but this is a new season now and who knows what we can achieve.

“It’s a bit odd because you usually start with league games, rather than the cup, but this probably gives us more of a chance to get up to speed for when the league season starts.”

For Sears, the season couldn’t have started much better as he latched onto crosses from Aaron Drinan and Teddy Bishop at the far post before slotting past the Rovers goalkeeper.

“That was my first thought – get off the mark,” the forward said.

“As a striker, or a winger, you want to get off the mark as early as possible because you don’t want to be waiting, two, three or four games in, for that first goal. I’ve been in that situation before and I don’t want to be there again.

“I’m delighted with two goals but a little disappointed to maybe not have got the hat-trick.

“The talent in our midfield – Bishop, Judgey, Nolan and Dozzell – is brilliant and the balls they were playing is a dream for anyone playing up front.

“It’s our job to put the ball in the back of the net and I’m delighted to have done that.”

