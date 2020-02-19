E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I feel like I'm pushing' - Sears hungry to take his game to the next level

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 February 2020

Freddie Sears is hungry for a start as he looked to take his game to the 'next level'. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Freddie Sears is hungry for a start as he looked to take his game to the 'next level'. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Freddie Sears is hungry for an Ipswich Town start as he continues to work his way back to full fitness and reach 'the next level'.

Freddie Sears warming up during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLSFreddie Sears warming up during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

It's now a little over a year since the former Colchester and West Ham man suffered a knee ligament injury at Norwich, with the forward returning to action on Boxing Day and so far clocking up eight appearances for the Blues.

Just one of those, at Exeter in the EFL Trophy, has been from the start, though, and Sears believes he now needs real minutes if he is to reach the heights he has previously set himself.

"I'm obviously disappointed not to have started games but I understand the situation, I've been out a long time but now I feel like I'm pushing," he said.

"I'm training well, feeling stronger and better and just need games now, I need some game time and hopefully show what I can do.

Freddie Sears pictured during Town's 0-0 draw with Oxford United at The Kassam Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLSFreddie Sears pictured during Town's 0-0 draw with Oxford United at The Kassam Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Vincent-Young steps up his injury return... patience will be needed but he could truly spark Town's promotion push

"Obviously it's a long time, it's not a two or three-month injury, I've been out with a serious knee injury, so it takes time.

"This time last year I couldn't walk, so to a certain degree with the injury you've got to be patient and it's just a blessing to be back involved and training.

"Obviously it's different for me because I've never really had this sort of experience before, being injured and being out for this long.

"The manager (Paul Lambert) has been good. I went to Germany in pre-season so that keeps you part of it and you still feel you're involved, which has been good and he's been really good with me.

"I came back feeling really positive, really good in the summer but it's an injury which will probably stay with you for a long while. But as I'm feeling at the minute, I'm feeling good and looking to move past that now.

"But from a personal point of view obviously I want to help out, I want to be involved and I feel like I need game time now to get to that next level."

MORE: 'I've taken a lot of flack this year... I know I can score more goals' - Judge's aim after Burton brace

When asked how he felt he had performed during his substitute appearances, Sears said: "Not bad, but it's tough coming on for 10 or 15 minutes to try and get to the speed of the game but I'm feeling good.

"Day by day, I feel like I'm getting a lot better, training really well at the minute, which is good and obviously just waiting for an opportunity now and hopefully can try and get in the team sooner rather than later."

