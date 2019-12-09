E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sears makes long-awaited return from injury for Town's Under 23s... and Grant Ward's playing too

PUBLISHED: 12:09 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 09 December 2019

Freddie Sears is back in first team training for Ipswich Town as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury. Picture: ITFC TWITTER

Archant

Freddie Sears makes his long-awaited return to action for Ipswich Town's Under 23s this afternoon.

The forward has been out since suffering a knee ligament injury at Norwich in February, which later required surgery, but will make his playing return in an away game at Millwall this afternoon (1pm kick-off).

There is also a return for young striker Ben Morris, who suffered a similar injury in February and has been out since.

Also involved is Grant Ward, who will play as a trialist as part of his rehabilitation, which has been undertaken with Ipswich after he was released by the Blues in the summer.

Speakin last week, manager Paul Lambert played down the chances of Ward returning to the club on a permanent contract.

"No, not really," the Town boss said when asked if Ward could re-sign. "That's not my thinking that one."

