'I'm sure I can have some big moments this season' - Sears hoping to play a part in getting promotion push back on track

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 December 2019

Freddie Sears chests down the ball after coming on as a late in the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Freddie Sears chests down the ball after coming on as a late in the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Forward Freddie Sears is hopeful he can 'have some big moments' for Ipswich Town this season after making his return to action.

Freddie Sears returns to the first team for the first time since his injury as he comes on for Janoi Donacien Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFreddie Sears returns to the first team for the first time since his injury as he comes on for Janoi Donacien Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The former West Ham and Colchester man came off the bench for the final 10 minutes of the goalless draw with Gillingham on Boxing Day, completing a 10-month journey back to fitness after suffering a knee ligament injury at Norwich in February.

The 30-year-old knows he still work to do as he strives for full fitness but, now he's back on the pitch, he is focussed on helping the stuttering Blues get their promotion bid back on track.

"The perfect day would have been a 1-0 win and maybe even getting the winner but I'm obviously delighted to back," Sears said.

MORE: Stu says - Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 home draw with Gillingham

Freddie Sears on the ball after coming on late as a substitute. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFreddie Sears on the ball after coming on late as a substitute. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"The atmosphere was great and the reception was brilliant. That's obviously what you work for over 10 long months and it was full of ups and downs. They get you through when you are in the gym on your own and the fans have been brilliant with me the whole time I've been here.

"I've worked hard - probably the hardest I've ever had to work when you know it will be a long time - but I'm feeling good now and raring to go.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm ready to play now and I'm ready when the gaffer wants me. I know I'm still a long way off from where I want to be and it takes time but I'm sure I can have some big moments this season.

Freddie Sears, back on the subs bench for the match, acknowledges fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comFreddie Sears, back on the subs bench for the match, acknowledges fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"I saw the gaffer said I would have started against Burton if I had my way. In my mind I think I'm ready but it's up to the gaffer now.

"Whether that's from the start of from the bench I'm just happy to be back playing and involved with the boys."

MORE: Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Reflecting on the Blues' goalless draw with Gillingham, which saw Paul Lambert's side's winless run in League One stretch to six games and extended a winless home run in the league to three months, Sears said: "It was frustrating but teams are coming here and it's like a cup final for them. They come in numbers and in the first half they do really well and it takes us a while to get going.

Freddie Sears played two Under 23 games before returning to senior action. Picture: ROSS HALLSFreddie Sears played two Under 23 games before returning to senior action. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"The second half was a lot better, although we didn't get the ball in the net which is what really matters.

"The ultimate goal is winning games but we have to do more. We have to create more."

