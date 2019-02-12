Sunny

Sears wins goal of the month prize for Villa strike - ‘It’s a painful reminder of what Ipswich will be missing’

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 February 2019

Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town striker Freddie Sears has won the Championship goal of the month award for January.

Freddie Sears scores with a long range strike at Villa Park Picture PagepixFreddie Sears scores with a long range strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Sears’ sixth goal of the season in the 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa saw the forward presented with the ball by Flynn Downes, following s driving Collin Quaner run, before firing an unstoppable shop into the top corner.

The forward is now ruled out for at least nine months after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury at Norwich on Sunday.

He remains Ipswich’s top scorer this season with six goals.

Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: “It’s a tremendous shame that this award has been marred by news that Sears will be out for up to a year after picking up an injury in the East Anglian Derby on Sunday.

“The superb strike that secured the award is a painful reminder of just what Ipswich will be missing in that time, in their fight against the drop.”

Sears beat off competition from Queens Park Rangers’ Luke Freeman and Rotherham United’s Semi Ajayi to win the award.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month were chosen after a fan poll on skysports.com.

The shortlist for the poll was decided by a judging panel following suggestions from supporters via Twitter.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; Sky Bet Sponsorship Manager Michael Holinski and EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden.

Sears wins goal of the month prize for Villa strike - 'It's a painful reminder of what Ipswich will be missing'

Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix
