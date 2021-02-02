Former AFC Sudbury star joins non-league giants until the end of the season
Former AFC Sudbury defender, Tyler French, has joined non-league giants Wrexham until the end of the season.
French, 21, was released from his contract at League Two Bradford City this week, but has been quickly snapped up by the Welsh club, who are currently ninth in the National League, as they look to get back into the Football League, which they graced for many years.
French was captain at AFC Sudbury, where he made just under 100 appearances and he moved into the Football League with Bradford in 2019, where he made 25 appearances and scored one goal.
After being released from his contract on Sunday, French has penned a short-term deal with the Dragons until the end of the season.
On signing on at the Racecourse, French told the Wrexham website: “The stature of the club, the size of the club, is a massive thing for me and the project going forward was really attractive.
“I’ve learned a lot in my time at Bradford and I think I can use that to help me at Wrexham.
“Wrexham are a club like Bradford – a big club who shouldn’t be where they are. It’s exciting for me now to help take this club back where it belongs.”
