Frinton on top of the EAPL, while rain ruins Copdock v Bury clash

Ashley Watson, who scored 41 in Frinton's victory over Burwell & Exning, in the East Anglian Premier League. Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Frinton-on-Sea top the table, after three matches in this season's East Anglian Premier League season, following a run-affected third round of matches on Saturday.