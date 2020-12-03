‘Absolute nonsense criticism’ – Listen to the full audio from Lambert’s post-match interview in a KOA pod special

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Mark Heath discuss Paul Lambert's angry-post match interview from Tuesday in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast Archant

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert sounded off about negativity surrounding the club after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Oxford United - and you can hear the full audio from the interview here, in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast.

Lambert said Town had taken ‘absolute nonsense criticism’ in an angry post-match chat with our chief football writer Stuart Watson and Radio Suffolk’s Brenner Woolley.

Stuart, fellow Town scribe Andy Warren and sports editor Mark Heath discuss the interview, plus what Lambert said, in a KOA pod special.

There’s also a breakdown of the draw at Oxford, and a look ahead to the trip to Plymouth this weekend.