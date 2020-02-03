Opinion

Karl Fuller: Fans play their part alright Paul, but there is little in return!

James Wilson and Cole Skuse with hands on hips after Town had conceded their fourth goal to Peterborough United. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

KARL FULLER is starting to wonder what the future at Portman Road really is

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Norris gets ready ahead of Ivan Toney's penalty that gave the visitors the lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Will Norris gets ready ahead of Ivan Toney's penalty that gave the visitors the lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Writing this column is a rollercoaster of emotions at times.

Only a week ago, I was writing on the back of returning to the top of the league and in the space of seven days, that all seems a million miles away.

I've probably been as guilty as anyone for getting carried away when top and equally feeling as low as a snake's belly when things have gotten bad.

But this last week has really highlighted some deep-rooted deficiencies that I don't see being overcome any time soon.

Two high-profile games have shown that we have a long way to go just to get out of this league, let alone life beyond this season.

An injured Luke Garbutt walks back to the dressing room. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com An injured Luke Garbutt walks back to the dressing room. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Rotherham totally out-muscled us to give us a 1-0 thrashing - and not for the first time this season either.

Then Peterborough emphatically outplayed us and so two more games against top ten teams pass by without a victory. You can understand why so many fans hold next to no hope in reaching the top two and less hope of coming through a play-off lottery against any side we've failed to live with during the regular season.

Yet another crowd of more than 20k left Portman Road on Saturday bemused and angry as much as disappointed and I hasten to add, long before the final whistle.

I know of some staunch, loyal and die-hard fans that left early.

MORE: North Stander: We're becoming 'flat track bullies'

Flynn Downes appeals. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes appeals. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Their critics will say they should stay to the bitter end, but they've paid their money, they have the right to leave whenever they want. Paul Lambert said at the end of last week, fans needed to play their part. Well when we do, there is little reward in return.

The transfer window came and went with no incomings to bolster our attempt for promotion, just like when we were in a decent position in the Championship to push on in 2015. We're told that there was no money again and the Bart money will come in instalments. Surely it works both ways. Had we have been in the market to buy someone we'd be paying in instalments too, right?

I said it before, I'll say it again, why does Marcus Evans continue to want to own us?

I have a clear message to the man who has overseen more than ten years of mediocrity that fans have just about had enough - in what was meant to be our season of hope.

Marcus, you have kept Ipswich Town afloat which is something we are all grateful for in a time when we have seen what has happened to a club like Bury.

Josh Knight was booked after lashing out at Luke Woolfenden. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Josh Knight was booked after lashing out at Luke Woolfenden. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

But for the sake of us long-suffering fans, please why don't you put the club up for sale.

A change to the status quo is needed if you ask me.

MORE: Lambert's thoughts after the 1-4 debacle

We were treading water for so long but rather than swim, we sunk and continue to sink further still. We hear there is no money, we hear the debt continues to grow year-on-year.

The reality is that the team looked poor on Saturday and yet you deemed it not necessary to strengthen to aid a push for promotion.

Sammie Szmodics taunts the Ipswich fans after he had scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Sammie Szmodics taunts the Ipswich fans after he had scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Your trust in Paul Lambert in offering him an improved contract for five years in a period of uncertainty is incomprehensible in many fans' eyes.

We have a squad that should be capable of mounting a promotion challenge, but it looked lost in the last two games, with no ideas, no plan b and weak in so many areas.

As far as I'm concerned, the blame lies with the manager and coaching staff.

We are not living with the best in a poor division.

Finally, for this week, a quick message of thanks to the permanently departed Bartosz Bialkowski.

James Norwood beats Peterborough keeper Christy Pym from the spot, for a consolation goal for Town, in the 4-1 defeat by Posh. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood beats Peterborough keeper Christy Pym from the spot, for a consolation goal for Town, in the 4-1 defeat by Posh. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The move away was inevitable but was still tinged with sadness once confirmed.

You were a great servant and I wish you well in the future.