Karl Fuller: Double curse lifted, but concerned about lack of Saturday home games ahead...

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates with James Norwood after scoring to give Town their fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Town fan Karl Fuller reflects on a fine win for Town and a few curses banished....

Kayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood and Luke Garbutt after restoring Town's lead with their second to take then 2-1 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson is congratulated by James Norwood and Luke Garbutt after restoring Town's lead with their second to take then 2-1 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Although Town won handsomely enough on Saturday, I cannot wait until we can put a performance together for a whole game as opposed to one half.

A 4-1 win is always pleasing, and boy did I enjoy that second-half. But apart from Luke Garbutt's stunning free-kick, the first period left a lot to be desired.

I guess that's going to be a problem that we'll have to get used to this season, especially at Portman Road when we become so many teams' big day out, their cup final if you like.

They will make it hard for us and we'll need to be patient at times. At half-time, my friend Kevin and I were bemoaning our lack of cutting edge in front of goal among other aspects and my parting shot to him was as we're a team of two halves so far this season, we should be in for a decent second-half. How right I was.

I'm also pleased to consider a couple of curses laid to rest (being the superstitious sort that I am).

All eyes on the ball for a Town corner in the first half of the Ipswich Town v Tranmere Rovers (Sky Bet League one) match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com All eyes on the ball for a Town corner in the first half of the Ipswich Town v Tranmere Rovers (Sky Bet League one) match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I'd seen us play Tranmere eight times previously and that run of games boasted a measly two victories in our favour. When looking back on such games, I try to look for something occurring in a special season to act as an omen.

I firstly looked at our play-off winning season of 1999/2000 to see if we'd had a positive result against The Whites but alas, we could only manage a 0-0 draw then.

But then I spotted something interesting about that wonderful second division championship winning season of 1991/92 and saw that we had won 4-0 on home soil. It was November 30, 1991 when 11,072 hardy souls saw goals from Simon Milton, David Linighan, Neil Thompson and a John Wark penalty that gave us that win.

It was our biggest win of the season and saw me heading to Portman Road on Saturday wondering if we could score four again to act as that omen for what will hopefully be another season with a great ending.

And as it proved, we did go onto score four and from not a very good return on watching games against Tranmere, it has now got a little better with an average of one win in every three games that I have seen.

As I said, Garbutt's free-kick was stunning and equally, so was Kane Vincent-Young's goal. I am just so happy with his signing and contribution to every game so far. What a steal he is proving to be at 500k.

My Colchester United-supporting friends are reluctant to admit that he is a good player who should continue to do well for us.

The other curse I'm hoping is behind me for good is the one I reported on last week about the lack of success from my season ticket seat.

I made a candid remark about not actually sitting in it a week ago which was unfortunately picked up on by a steward who told me before Saturday's game that he would now keep a closer eye on me, making sure I would sit down more often!

I didn't have time to sit down as I was celebrating too many goals among other things on Saturday!

Jon Nolan heads forwards during the Ipswich Town v Tranmere Rovers (Sky Bet League one) match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jon Nolan heads forwards during the Ipswich Town v Tranmere Rovers (Sky Bet League one) match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

From that position, I have finally seen us win for the first time since January.

Another favourite moment was when we started to sing 'Stand up, if you're top of the league' and then much of the ground joined in with us North Standers as another crowd of nigh on 20k enjoyed another great afternoon.

Tranmere were organised enough in the first 45 minutes but thereafter, they offered little to overly test us.

They did of course prevent us from breaking a club record period without conceding a goal but there weren't too many of us that cared about that at the final whistle.

It could be as many as eight weeks now before our next Saturday home game.

Luke Garbutt's free kick beats Tranmere keeper Scott Davies to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Garbutt's free kick beats Tranmere keeper Scott Davies to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Personally, I would not be calling off our game against Wycombe. Mostly because we're having too much fun on Saturday afternoons to go even as much as one week without a game - anywhere.