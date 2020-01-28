Opinion

Fuller Flavour: Enjoy Woolfenden while you can, plus my Town superstitions

Luke Woolfenden is congratulated by skipper Luke Chambers after scoring to give Town a 1-0 lead late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER Steve Waller

Who's afraid of the big, bad Woolf? Ok, he's big, but bad he certainly is not, writes Karl Fuller.

Luke Woolfenden, developing at the rate he is currently playing at, will go a long way in the game. Not just for his goal, he certainly had too much for Lincoln to deal with on Saturday.

I'm afraid! Afraid that his career as a Town player will be very short-lived and our time of watching him should be treasured before he moves on as undoubtedly, he will.

I'm confident he will be at the club come February 1. But even if the season ends in promotion back to the Championship, can we really expect to keep hold of him? A big-money move is on the cards for sure.

I thought that Saturday's performance was very professional. We may not have carved out many clear-cut chances and Josh Vickers in the Lincoln goal was not overly troubled, but we did enough and that's all that matters. Vickers will be disappointed with the goal he conceded for sure, and he did make a cracking save from a Luke Garbutt effort.

Emyr Huws has impressed Karl Fuller. Picture: STEVE WALLER Emyr Huws has impressed Karl Fuller. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Other than some neat play from Tyler Walker, Lincoln offered even less. I thought their boss Michael Appleton was not very complimentary towards us with his post-match comments. He cited our lack of quality. He'd be better served looking closer to home at the lack of quality that has seen Lincoln win only twice on their travels in the league all season.

Whilst Woolfenden was a stand-out player, I thought Emyr Huws was the player of the match. He must almost be at full fitness now and our turn around in form has been ably abetted by the Welshman's eye-catching performance in the last few games.

It's great to return to the top of the league but a real acid test of our credibility lies just around the corner, starting tonight with a trip to Rotherham followed up with games against Peterborough and Sunderland. An intriguing time lies ahead to see where we will be in the table after these three games.

Saturday was the first time that we have hosted Lincoln in a league game since November 1960 in the Sir Alf Ramsey era. We won on that day too, 3-1, and ended that season as champions. After Saturday's win, maybe that's a lucky omen for us to look forward to come May. I am so often superstitious that I love to come across a good omen and when I do, I try to stick with it.

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Lincoln. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Lincoln. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

When we played Accrington recently, I was sporting a new coat and cap - of the baseball variety - and wore them both again in the hope of us yielding three more points against Lincoln. Sure enough, it worked, and I will continue to wear them each time I attend games now.

Mind you, if the run stretches well into the spring months, I'm going to be roasting in a thick parka coat. I know a couple of fans who I sit with also claimed to be wearing the same items of clothing for the second home game running. There must be hundreds of us that follow superstitions all in the false hope of maintaining winning ways.

Another big shout-out to the team at Turnstile Blues, the fanzine that was originally meant to be a one-off edition when launched in 2012 that is now up to issue 22. There is an excellent interview that Town fan Grant Bage conducted with Town's General Manager of Football Operations, Lee O'Neill.

I know the fanzine sold-out on Saturday, as it usually does, but I hear that copies are still available on eBay. If you can get your hands on a copy, it's well-worth the read and all for one solitary pound.

