Fuller Flavour: I'm worried about us not getting promoted - but I'm also worried about what would happen if we did!

Paul Lambert holds his head at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Another game against top-eight opposition, another defeat and we now find ourselves outside the play-offs and eight points off the top of the table, writes Karl Fuller. How things have really nosedived in just two weeks!

Luke Chambers pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS Luke Chambers pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

I feel like saying I really don't care anymore, but deep down, of course I do. It's because I damn well care that it bothers me so much. But I tell you one thing, I am tired of thinking about what I want doing about the situation and who is to blame.

I look back over the last ten years and think about how I put so much energy into wanting Roy Keane, Paul Jewell, Mick McCarthy (in the end) and then Paul Hurst out of our club. I've got no energy to want to start a Lambert out tirade.

I've spent the same time exhausting mental energy on Marcus Evans' tenure at the club and I am resigned to accept that no matter what I want, nothing is going to change any time soon.

This season is turning into a disaster and I really cannot see anything better than the play-offs being achieved. Would I have accepted that at the start of the season? Yes, I probably would have. But you don't need me to tell you what that means!

I've read enough on social media again to know that we're all singing from the same hymn sheet with our concerns. I am worried where we go if we don't get out of this league at the first attempt. By the same token, I'm just as worried about our prospects if by some chance we were back in the Championship next season. In short, I feel very little hope for our future.

Yet stupidly, I am off to Wimbledon tomorrow evening which in the main is a social event amongst some friends with football - as it so often seems - being the excuse for a night out, rather than the reason.

It's been over 15 years since I last visited Wimbledon in any capacity and that was to attend a sports journalism course facilitated by News Associates at Tuition House. The office is where newspapers such as The Football League Paper and The Non-League Paper are produced and published.

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS

One of the sessions was held by the former sports editor of The Express, David Emery. He went around the table asking which team each of us supported and then regaled us with tales of his time covering our teams. The other lads on the course supported the 'big' teams and when I declared that I was an Ipswich Town fan, David seemed more heartfelt in his response.

He recalled times spent with the Cobbolds and Sir Bobby, attending many of our games in our glory years and cited what a fantastic club we were and how he hoped we'd be back in the Premier League very soon. Of course, we never have been and if David had covered us in recent years, I'm sure that he would have very different views. It made me proud to be a Town fan at that time.

My first visit to Wimbledon for a football match was in December 1990 as Town played away to Wimbledon for the first time, in the glamour tie that was the Zenith Data Systems Cup. I had travelled in a car with some friends and our driver Mark Hampshire got us to London in good time.

The problems then started as we just could not find Plough Lane - this was in the days before sat navs etc don't forget! When we did finally find the ground, it was half-time. I managed to obtain for myself a matchday programme - A4 in size and that was a first - before we took up our position on the terrace just as the teams came out for the second half. We were leading 1-0 thanks to an Ian Redford goal and then Chris Kiwomya scored a second after the break to seal a 2-0 win in front of just 1,787 fans - the fourth lowest post-war crowd we have played in front of, so I am reliably informed thanks to the Renegade Statman. Another 2-0 win tonight would suffice!