Fuller Flavour: We’ve made a decent start - so let’s not start complaining after a draw!

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town have won three of their first four League One games. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

In his latest Ipswich Town column, Karl Fuller looks at the draw at MK Dons, the slew of injuries and Town’s start so far...

Flynn Downes goes off injured at MK Dons leaving Ipswich to manage with only ten men. Picture Pagepix Ltd Flynn Downes goes off injured at MK Dons leaving Ipswich to manage with only ten men. Picture Pagepix Ltd

So Town could not quite stretch to four consecutive league wins and four clean sheets to open the season with for the first time since 1974 after all.

But in failing to do so, has it really been the cat among the pigeons that has had some fans complaining so quickly at the first failure to win a league game?

I had one of those days on Saturday where I was out of commission during the game. Where I happened to be had me unable to log on to the internet on my phone so I could not keep up to date with what was going on in our game at MK Dons.

There was a point when I was shopping with the wife and whilst she went into a particular shop, I told her I’d wait outside before scurrying into a local bookies to try and find the latest score.

Town were winning 1-0 and I returned to my waiting position a happy bunny. I was wondering who scored and how we were playing in general. When I returned home, I found out that the scores were level and after a quick catch up on Twitter, things were not reading too well.

I rather wished that I was still out of the house with only the 1-0 lead for certain in my mind!

When I saw we were down to 10 men, I naturally feared that someone had been sent-off. Then I read how we were literally hanging on for a point. I suppose given the circumstances, a point on the road is ok and we move on.

Gwion Edwards battling at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Gwion Edwards battling at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Then I learnt about two more injuries. I have already stated in this column recently that our injury woes concern me and I also wondered last week how the harmony of the squad could stay so positive with so many players to keep happy. But at the rate that we pick up injuries, we won’t have to worry about keeping everyone happy!

The table now shows MK Dons at the bottom and those with a glass half empty will view the result as two points lost. Maybe that is true. In his post-match comments, Alan Judge reckoned that a lot of sides will go there and not get anything this season. If that’s the case then it is a point gained for sure, when you look at our reduction to ten fit players.

But with James Norwood, Stephen Ward and Flynn Downes added to the casualty list in the past week, I do wonder how and why the club is so cursed when it comes to injuries.

I can’t help but think about how David McGoldrick was always injured in his last couple of years at the club but has remained fit since leaving. I’m not in a position to say if there is a connection but you can’t help but wonder.

After what postponing games did for us last year, I didn’t want to see that happening again. But after Saturday, I was actually relieved that Charlton had called off our game scheduled for Saturday.

I thought it would give some of our walking wounded an extra week to recover. And then blow me, we have rearranged a game away at Blackpool! I hope that any player considered for Saturday who happens to be involved against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy tonight does not end up injured too.

Overall though, we have still made a decent start and there should not be too much concern at failing to win for the first time. We would not be Ipswich after all if we did not have a game where we somehow pulled out a below par performance. That said, Paul Lambert insisted that we were excellent again on Saturday. From where I was, I cannot argue with that I suppose.

Ipswich captain Luke Chambers is left floored at MK Dons during the first half. Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich captain Luke Chambers is left floored at MK Dons during the first half. Picture Pagepix Ltd

I look forward to what Keanan Bennetts brings to the side. I do feel we need more going forward.

Let’s hope that he can provide the ammunition for our strikers to start scoring. We can’t keep relying on midfielders.