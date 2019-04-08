Opinion

Fuller Flavour: Landing Judge is such a coup, plus Town vlogger Ashley needs your vote

Alan Judge and Paul Lambert at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

I had almost forgotten what it felt like to write this column following a Town win – especially away from home.

That it came against a poor Bolton team and a club that is in severe disarray, doesn’t matter. After all, many teams will have beaten us this season and not worried about the fact that it’s come against us whilst being bottom. A win is a win.

Bolton were terrible in the first-half and it was that period where we took full advantage and, in the end, nobody can argue with the result – one that was just reward for the superb support that 1,542 fans afforded the team.

To go all that way in the position we’re in was phenomenal really and with the game on and off like a light-switch, there would have been many fans going to bed on Friday evening wondering if they would be making a journey at all when they woke up.

It’s ludicrous to think that social media editors are tweeting at 1.30am-3am to confirm if a game is on or not. It all ended well for those Town fans that travelled in the end and thankfully so.

There was some very good news on Thursday when it was announced that Alan Judge had signed a deal until 2021 with the option of another year thereafter. Judge is more than capable of being a Championship player.

To land him permanently is a real coup. He is the first permanent midfielder we’ve had at the club that will demand the ball to create openings time and time again since Jim Magilton. I’m looking forward to watching him be our playmaker next season.

I’m also happy that Paul Lambert cleared up the uncertainty surrounding his comments last weekend in Thursday’s press-conference and I’m also feeling rather inquisitive as to what he means by something exciting will soon be known to all.

Can he mean season ticket prices or is there something else in the offering?

Meanwhile, some of you will know of Ashley Symonds, who is better known as IpswichFanzone who set up a YouTube channel at the start of this season interviewing Town fans home and away.

It’s a great channel and sets a platform to allow many fans to provide their thoughts on all matters ITFC.

Ashley, 27, who has followed the club since 2003, has been nominated for One Football’s Best New Content Creator at the Football Blogging Awards 2019 which will be held at the Etihad Stadium on May 9.

His channel recently surpassed 1,000 subscribers and currently has 70,000 views. He has also interviewed club legends such as John Wark and Paul Mariner.

He said: “Absolutely over the moon, in some senses speechless – I can’t believe that the channel has not only been voted for, but selected to be a finalist - I want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this stage, especially the fans of our wonderful club.

“Not only do they make this channel tick, but they contribute in ways that are priceless. There is a lot more work to do, but it’s all about raising awareness of our club. The channel needs your help to win this, so please vote!”

If you want to vote for Ashley, visit footballbloggingawards.co.uk/vote-now, search for the Best New Content Creator and select IpswichFanzone.

Having met Ashley and been interviewed myself, I’ve seen at first-hand the great work that he does. Good luck pal.