E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Fuller Flavour: Bishop can be a star this season, but I’ve got plenty of concerns

15 September, 2020 - 12:00
Teddy Bishop scored and impressed against Wigan Picture: STEVE WALLER

Teddy Bishop scored and impressed against Wigan Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Karl Fuller takes a look at Ipswich Town’s season-opening win over Wigan - a win which broke the TV curse and offered both postives and negatives.

For the first time in 17 games, we have finally won a game live on TV. Make a note of the date folks, as these days are very rare occasions.

MORE: Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

You have to go back to December 12, 2015 to find our last victory – a 1-0 win at MK Dons. Before kick-off on Sunday, I tweeted some dismal facts relating to our recently-screened live games such as no wins in 16 games, no wins in 13 consecutive home games, no wins in eight Sunday games, no wins in eight 12pm kick-off’s and no wins ever in a game screened live on either of Sky’s Main Event or Football channels in 10 attempts.

The one exception to all of this was the last time that we won a TV game in the month of September was against Wigan Athletic (a 2-1 win on September 22, 2014). I held on to this small omen.

Teddy Bishop with a shot against Wigan Picture: STEVE WALLERTeddy Bishop with a shot against Wigan Picture: STEVE WALLER

And, at the seventh attempt, Paul Lambert finally has a win under his belt to break his own curse in charge of Town when live on the box. I wasn’t in agreement with some of his post-match comments. I certainly don’t think that we played as well as he made out, neither do I agree with his ‘first-class’ assessment of at least one of our centre-backs!

Wigan gave a good account of themselves given their precarious situation and on another day, they will have scored at least once before we opened the scoring. However, a win is a win and we have a great record in the last dozen years now of not losing on the opening days of the season as far as league games go.

MORE: North Stander: ‘Dozzell is an absolute gem – I would start him every game’

Looking at the positives, it was good to see goals coming again from midfield and Teddy Bishop took his header well. I was at Bournemouth when he scored his first goal for the club and six years in between his two goals tells a story of too much time injured and I really hope he has all the luck in the world this season to steer clear of injury.

He will be a star player for us if that’s the case. A clean sheet with a makeshift defence is never a bad thing either. I just didn’t feel that we were as coherent as we were against Bristol Rovers, which may or may not tell us how poor they were. It might be a different story on Saturday when we face them in the league of course.

I was disappointed with the result against Arsenal’s Under 21’s a week ago. It was not as embarrassing as some fans have made out just because Arsenal’s side had an average age of 18.6. I mean, it’s not losing on national TV in the FA Cup against a non-league side territory but all the same, it was a result that was unwanted.

Any fan that was not bothered in the slightest at the result purely because of the competition that it came in needs to think for a moment, and I’ll take you back to an interview with David McGoldrick where he talked about his time at Ipswich as to why.

He said that there was never any real pressure at playing for Ipswich. If that’s the case, it tells me that there might have been a lack of a winning mentality with some players.

Jon Nolan is fouled during the Wugan game Picture: STEVE WALLERJon Nolan is fouled during the Wugan game Picture: STEVE WALLER

If the current crop saw some social media comments after last Tuesday’s game by some fans that couldn’t care less, then why should they? The fans are emotionally invested in results. I simply want us to win every game regardless of the competition.

MORE: ‘Learning the hard way is important for them’ - Lambert keen to loan Dobra and El Mizouni out

If I do not have a winning mentality as a fan, then I could not expect those not emotionally invested, i.e. the players to care either. Being out of the EFL trophy sooner rather than later might help our cause for success in the league, but when did being out of cup competitions to help us concentrate on the league last work in our favour?

And anyone who says that the EFL Trophy is a Mickey Mouse competition – well my answer to that would be that Mickey Mouse made a lot of money for Walt Disney!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Terminally-ill woman urges people to ‘stop and think’ before abusing non-mask wearers

Siouxsie Ross is asking for more understanding for those who are unable to wear facemasks Picture: SIOUXSIE ROSS

New housing plans could see Suffolk village more than double in size

The new homes would be built in area marked on this picture Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man fractures multiple limbs in crash between motorcycle and car

The crash happened on the B1106 at Great Barton on Saturday, September 12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the Ipswich commuter who spends 2.5hrs a day litter picking on her way to work

Ruth Longhurst spends her morning commute litter picking in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Fuller Flavour: Bishop can be a star this season, but I’ve got plenty of concerns

Teddy Bishop scored and impressed against Wigan Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘They’ve got an abundance of top players’ – Taylor on tomorrow’s Carabao Cup test against Fulham

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (right) and his assistant Stuart Taylor. Photo: Steve Waller