Fuller Flavour: Protests are the last thing anyone wants to see, but what's the alternative?

Skipper Luke Chambers has his head in his hands during the defeat to Coventry Picture Steve Waller Stephen Waller

Another poor week for Ipswich Town that only serves to continue the theme of the poor week previously, writes Karl Fuller. I've really given up now on so many fronts, including asking how much worse it can get. The real question has to be when will it start getting any better?

Manager Paul Lambert applauds Town fans, with Jon Nolan and Josh Earl alongside him. Picture: STEVE WALLER Manager Paul Lambert applauds Town fans, with Jon Nolan and Josh Earl alongside him. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Moments after filing last week's column, I received a text message from BBC Look East requesting my appearance on Monday evening's edition of the show to obtain my thoughts on the current malaise at Portman Road.

If you'd seen the ten seconds or so that were shown, you would have heard me state that Ipswich managers get an easy ride with Marcus Evans and I could not think of any other owner in the league that would provide such time. Even after Tuesday night's debacle against Fleetwood, Paul Lambert still somehow remains at the club.

There was obviously much more said in the interview that was not screened including my sadness at how watching Ipswich has become very difficult now. I know several season ticket holders that either don't go now or pick and choose their games. I'm in the same boat. Whatever anyone may think of that, it's certainly not because I don't care.

Care I certainly do. But, with a youngish family still, I can quite easily find better things to do with my time at present.

I then see and hear comments about how at least the real fans are at the games unlike so called supporters who don't help the situation by staying away. How do you quantify a real fan? And in all honesty, I really don't care what people think.

Nobody congratulated me for not missing a home game in 12 years a while back. The first game I missed after that run, do you think our owner even noticed I wasn't there? Without wishing to feel sorry for myself, I think it's just sad that anyone would choose not to go to games at present.

It's a culmination of Evans' tenure at the club, Lambert's early season rotational mess that's now coming back to bite us on the proverbial and the players, who must be disillusioned themselves with how they have been managed, that many fans have now decided they simply have had enough.

The fans should be the most powerful part of the club. Without fans, what is a club as the great Sir Bobby Robson once said. But what realistically can we do? I know last week a section of support devised a five-point plan to try and do something about the situation.

Whether you agree or not with what they are trying to achieve, at least they are trying to do something. Protests are the last thing anyone wants to see but what's the alternative? Everyone just sit there and continue to let the owner and the club have an easy ride?

Teddy Bishop leaps over Marko Marosi as he gathers. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Teddy Bishop leaps over Marko Marosi as he gathers. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It's sad that there are opinions splitting the fans in very divisive ways when what we all want is the club to turn itself around for the better. The calls last week were for Evans to get out of our club. I understand those calls. But if the bloke just goes, so does the club presumably with nobody else stepping in to run it? But if he stays, can we really expect anything to change?

There are also many calls for Lambert to go. I understand those calls too. But when the next man comes in, whoever that may be, where will we be a year down the road if that new man has the same or god forbid even less to work with? Will we be calling for that man to go too?

The club is on a repeat cycle, apparently trying to do things as cheaply as possible and with very little obvious signs of improvement for its future. And whilst repeating the same mistakes, the net result is a continuous slide down the football pyramid.

There needs to be a major overhaul in the summer. Whether that's with the manager, players or both, it will be a long haul back unless there is - by some miracle - a change in ideas from the top, or a massive slice of luck.

Town fans appeal after Jon Nolan looked to be brought down in the penalty area, but the referee waved play on. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town fans appeal after Jon Nolan looked to be brought down in the penalty area, but the referee waved play on. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

