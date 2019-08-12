Opinion

Fuller Flavour: We have to eradicate stupid errors if we're going to do anything this season

When told that this column was moving to Tuesday's paper and I would therefore have an extra 24 hours to pen my thoughts, I wondered how differently my feelings would transpose into words with a night's sleep behind me rather than in the emotional state of having walked out of Portman Road just a few hours beforehand.

The weekend just gone was the first chance to test this theory and in truth, the answer was no different to normal. Sunday evening saw me cut as frustrated a figure as I was on Saturday night!

So much of what happened against Sunderland was good that I don't really want to dwell too much on the gift of a goal that we presented them with, but as I have now only witnessed three wins in the last 32 games attended, my desperation to witness a victory will always see me frustrated whatever the circumstance until I see us win again.

It would just have been a bit easier to take if Lynden Gooch had latched onto a defence splitting pass before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner of the goal rather than in the way he did score.

The day started with me collecting season tickets from friends and family who were missing the game through either holiday or work commitments, for me to pass onto other friends at the agreed meeting point of the Sir Alf Ramsey statue where, for a moment, I looked like a tout with tickets being exchanged for cash to people I'd never met before.

I'd also had the pleasure of meeting up with my brother and friends Kevin and Kris, who I'd not seen during the close season. Football is great for reuniting with mates again.

We even had a new pre-match watering hole to enjoy after exhausting many of the hostelries in Ipswich town centre over the years. If there is a Strongbow to be found (other ciders are available), then I'll drink anywhere but it was the Cock and Pye that became our new home.

It was whilst there that we watched some of the West Ham v Man City game and gazed with interest at all the shenanigans surrounding VAR - we all concluded that we were glad that it's not at our level of the game.

Mostly because it takes away the passion of celebrating your team scoring a goal. Limbs is the word much used these days when seeing a crowd going crazy in celebration.

The sight of limbs will be a thing of the past at the top level soon as a 90th minute winner will be celebrated as if it was just the seventh goal in a 7-0 rout.

Who's going to want to risk a gashed shin on the seats in front or falling down several rows and cuddling a random stranger in delirium only to find that the goal scored by your number 9 has been given offside because his fingernail extended across the imaginary line?

We headed for the ground at 2.40pm, which is when we're normally just getting the last round in but hey, this was first day of the season stuff and we wanted to see the display that Blue Action were providing.

After dealing out the tickets my entry into the North Stand was greeted with a loud and long rendition of Allez, Allez, Allez in the concourse and having expected to be in the stand covered by a banner, it was beer under the stand that was covering me, but I did not mind this one iota.

A crowd of 24,000 made this a special day. The first-half was decent enough and Sunderland were made to look very ordinary. I could not see any possibility of us not winning the game until Kevin said 'you know us, we'll give it away' and so we did.

It's what we've become accustomed to and somehow, it's these stupid errors that we need to eradicate to do anything in this league.

Luton up next in the cup and we're the underdogs. That may bring us a change in cup fortune and the last time we won a cup match was against - Luton.

Here's hoping!