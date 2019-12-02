Opinion

Fuller Flavour: Town rotation policy is just too chaotic

The magic of the FA Cup is slowly reigniting for Town, writes Karl Fuller. We are in the hat for the third successive draw in the same season!

Ok, that might be stretching the magic a bit, but it is just about one positive I can muster from the disappointment of Coventry snatching a last-gasp equaliser on Sunday.

And if you're looking for an omen to help see us through to the next round, how about this? The last time we made it into a third successive draw in the same season was 2006/07.

To get through the first two rounds of that season, we beat two cities (Chester and Swansea). Of course, this is the first time we've met two cities in the same season in the FA cup since then and having dispatched of Lincoln, this all bodes well for us beating Coventry in the replay.

Our third game of the 2006/07 season which was a fifth-round tie, saw us lose at Watford 1-0 when George O'Callaghan was controversially sent-off. Well how spooky would it be if we drew Watford in the next round at 7pm tonight?

The fact that we conceded late on at Coventry (or should that be Birmingham?) can be blamed partly on me. I was away for a family weekend, having relaxed in a log cabin which was much needed having still felt raw from Tuesday night's debacle.

Incidentally, was anyone else still feeling sore at the weekend from so many baffling decisions made by such poor officials during Tuesday night's game against Wycombe?

I can honestly say that in 41 years of watching Ipswich, that had to be the worst match officials I've seen. Yes, we say so often how bad referees have been and within a day, we don't even remember their name.

I can name on only one hand the officials that have stuck in my mind over those four decades that were truly awful which means the rest probably were not that bad. But I will never forget two of those officials from last Tuesday night. I am probably still not over them now.

Anyway, I have massively digressed...

Upon leaving our log cabin, Sunday's game was almost over, I got in the car, started the engine, fired up Radio Suffolk and heard that there were five minutes of injury-time. My immediate reaction was it was long enough for me to hear of a Coventry equaliser!

And so, it proved. It's unbelievable how many times I am right in these situations - unless I put money on it. Perhaps that's what I should have done on Sunday before getting in the car.

Having not played the Sky Blues in over seven years, we now have the joy of playing one another three times in ten days with the promise of a fourth meeting later in the season.

With a sixth successive midweek match on the horizon, it really is another game we could have done without.

It's starting to become a test remembering exactly what competition we are playing in these days and therefore knowing what line-up we can look forward to seeing.

With so many cup games, it's almost as if league matches are the exception rather than the norm. With one win in six too, I'm not really feeling the benefit of squad rotation and keeping players fresh. It all seems a bit chaotic at present.

James Norwood cannot be anywhere near as fit as we'd like. Why did he not start on Sunday when he is suspended this weekend? Will we see him in the replay to sharpen up his match fitness?

And without doubt the biggest loss we could have possibly suffered is that of Kane Vincent-Young. We really do only have one right-back now for the next three months.

As well as Janoi Donacien is playing, is he really going to play in the League, the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy? I highly doubt it.

Having said recently I'd like a striker in the January transfer window, add a right-back now too please!