Fuller Flavour: Thanks for the team talk Joey - our worst was still too good for your best!

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton helped Paul Lambert out by giving his team talk for him! Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Another weekend goes by and another Town win. The last remaining unbeaten side in the EFL, a difficult away game ticked off and another game closer to reaching the record set in 1980/81 for the longest unbeaten start to a season.

It's becoming more difficult to know what to say differently each week as a win is followed by another. Much the same as it was in previous seasons when it was equally hard to find different words to write about another defeat or yet another abject performance. But this feeling can hang around for as long as it wants!

I know Paul Lambert takes no notice of what others have to say but when you're ensconced in as much social media as I am, you can't help reading what others have to say about us.

Most of us would have read Fleetwood boss Joey Barton's assessment of us before Saturday's game, labelling us as the worst Ipswich side ever. Many find that sentiment hard to disagree with, but I just thought that was just the right appraisal to stick up on our dressing room wall for our players to shove right back down his throat and as it proved, our worst was still too good for his best.

Our line-up included six players that did not play (in the main) for the club last season. Would Saturday's side have lost to any side fielded last season?

We might be in our worst position for 50-odd years, but I can't agree that this is our worst-ever side. I'd have Kane Vincent-Young ahead of Jordan Spence any day of the week.

Ipswich players celebrate in the 1-0 win at Fleetwood. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Ipswich players celebrate in the 1-0 win at Fleetwood. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

I've been very positive these last few weeks, overly so some might say. I know last week there were a few comments regarding what I wrote and how we should wait until the end of the season before getting too excited.

And that's the problem with football. League titles are not normally won until the month of April at the earliest. That's when those fans of league title winning clubs can enjoy the season once the silverware has been confirmed.

Well last season, I felt that in my heart of hearts, we were going to be relegated from around October onwards. So, if I had to endure seven months of pain then, I'm now thinking that I don't want to enjoy this season only from April onwards if it is to be that promotion finds its way to us. I want to start enjoying it now and if that is a foolhardy comment to make so early in the season, then so be it.

I remember in 1991/92 when we beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Portman Road around Christmas time, our expectation levels went up a notch and excitement started to kick in and it was five months of mostly pure enjoyment. I want to get onboard as early as possible this time around. I've said it before and I'll say it again, I don't see that we should be fearing anyone in this league.

It was interesting hearing Liverpool fans on a phone-in on the radio on Sunday and how they felt about their side being top of their league whilst not playing well for a complete 90 minutes. How little things are going their way now and how they have a manager that believes in the players, the club and its supporters.

Luke Chambers celebrates with the fans at Fleetwood. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Luke Chambers celebrates with the fans at Fleetwood. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

I then look at our own position at the top of our league and feel the same about Lambert. Maybe it's a Borussia Dortmund thing, maybe that's just a coincidence, but whatever it is, Klopp and Lambert have got things going well for their respective clubs.

Back to Saturday and what a great effort by all present at Highbury Stadium. The great Renegade Statman on Twitter is never short of a blinding stat or two most days but his finding that Town have now won four games out of four played at Highbury when the opposition is NOT Arsenal was superb.

1978 was an obvious answer but not so was an FA Cup First Round Second Replay against Bournemouth in 1952 and an FA Cup Third Round Second replay against Luton in 1962. I doff my cap to you, sir.