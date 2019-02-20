Poll

‘I want the town to be galvanised’ - Lambert wants everyone united behind battling Blues

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has worked hard to reunite the club and the fans. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he wants “the town to be galvanised” behind his side as they attempt to pull off the greatest escape from relegation in Championship history.

Paul Lambert's Blues are nine points adrift of safety. Picture: STEVE WALLER Paul Lambert's Blues are nine points adrift of safety. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The rock-bottom Blues head to Wigan on Saturday in a vital league clash, after two home draws at Portman Road in the last week against Derby County and Stoke City.

The performance against Derby was especially positive, while a late Will Keane goal salvaged a point against Stoke – but Town are still nine points off safety.

Lambert has inspired many Town fans with his passion for the club since his arrival in October when he took over from Paul Hurst, and while the record on the pitch hasn’t seen a particular spike in points, the feel-good factor off it, has certainly returned.

Lambert has led much of that.

When asked whether he was trying to change the dynamic of the club, Lambert was very clear.

“I think that’s important,” he told Ipswich Town iFollow. “The disconnection between supporters and the club was too much.

“The legend guys here, not long retired, but have not been up here much. They are really important.

“I want the town to be galvanised. There’s only one team in the town. The football club needs the town and the town needs the football club.

“It’s important for me to get everyone to come and watch Ipswich football club. We want to get people into the stadium, whether it’s promotion ticket prices, the team doing well. An atmosphere everyone can enjoy and be part of.

“I want to be involved in that. I want them all to come back.”

Teddy Bishop says the Blues are still focused on beating the drop, not preparing for next season. Picture: STEVE WALLER Teddy Bishop says the Blues are still focused on beating the drop, not preparing for next season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Town head to Wigan on Saturday before entertaining Reading at Portman Road the week after - two huge games against teams also caught in the relegation shake-up.

And time is clearly running out for Town to make a miraculous escape from the position they find themselves in.

But midfielder Teddy Bishop says that the players are still fully focused on the task ahead. Asked if the remaining matches were about building for the future, Bishop said: “No. We focus on this season. Other people might have different ideas but the players and the staff are focused on getting out of this mess.

“The manager believes, we all still believe, and I don’t see why we can’t do it. With a good couple of weeks, you never know.”