Breaking

Town will now have a game next Saturday after agreeing Blackpool date

Luke Chambers brings the ball down during the first half at MK Dons. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town WILL now have a fixture next Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town will now face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday 10 October [kick-off 3pm].



The fixture, which was originally scheduled for Saturday 14 November, has been brought forward as both sides' fixtures for this weekend were postponed due to international call-ups.#itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) October 4, 2020

You may also want to watch:

The Blues were originally supposed to be playing Charlton next weekend but international call-ups called it off.

However, now Town will now face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday 10 October [kick-off 3pm].

The fixture, which was originally scheduled for Saturday 14 November, has been brought forward as both sides’ fixtures for next weekend were postponed due to international call-ups.