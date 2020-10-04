Town will now have a game next Saturday after agreeing Blackpool date
PUBLISHED: 14:09 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 04 October 2020
Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738
Ipswich Town WILL now have a fixture next Saturday.
You may also want to watch:
The Blues were originally supposed to be playing Charlton next weekend but international call-ups called it off.
However, now Town will now face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday 10 October [kick-off 3pm].
The fixture, which was originally scheduled for Saturday 14 November, has been brought forward as both sides’ fixtures for next weekend were postponed due to international call-ups.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.