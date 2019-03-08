Sunshine and Showers

Watch: #Gameday - all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town's win at Burton

PUBLISHED: 12:01 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 04 August 2019

Ipswich Town fans have their say pre and post-game in the first #Gameday video of the season

Archant

Ipswich Town started their League One campaign with a win at Burton yesterday - here's all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the match in our #Gameday video.

The Blues won 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium to get life in League One off to a winning start, Luke Garbutt's goal proving the difference.

MORE: Andy's Angles: A perfect start, a case for the defence and Flynn for the win - observations from Burton

Sports video guru Ross Halls caught up with fans before and after the game for their predictions and reactions, plus captured some of the flavour of the day.

MORE: 'It can go either way when you come down... so I'm really, really happy' - Lambert hails Town after Burton win

If you want to feature on #Gameday, get in touch with Ross at ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

