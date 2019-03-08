Video

Watch: #Gameday - all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town's win at Burton

Ipswich Town fans have their say pre and post-game in the first #Gameday video of the season Archant

Ipswich Town started their League One campaign with a win at Burton yesterday - here's all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the match in our #Gameday video.

The Blues won 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium to get life in League One off to a winning start, Luke Garbutt's goal proving the difference.

Sports video guru Ross Halls caught up with fans before and after the game for their predictions and reactions, plus captured some of the flavour of the day.

