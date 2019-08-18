Video
Watch: #Gameday - all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town's draw at Posh
18 August, 2019 - 15:00
Archant
Ipswich Town salavaged a late point at Peterborough to remain unbeaten in League One yesterday - here are all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the match in our #Gameday video.
Town looked set for their first league defeat of the season, trailing 2-1 after James Norwood had both scored and then missed a penalty, before Chambers popped up with a header deep into stoppage time to rescue a point.
And sports video specialist Ross Halls was on hand before and after the game to speak to fans and get their thoughts!
