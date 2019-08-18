Watch: #Gameday – all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town’s draw at Posh

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
18 August, 2019 - 15:00
Ipswich Town fans share their thoughts on the game at Peterborough on the latest #gameday video. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town salavaged a late point at Peterborough to remain unbeaten in League One yesterday - here are all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the match in our #Gameday video.

Town looked set for their first league defeat of the season, trailing 2-1 after James Norwood had both scored and then missed a penalty, before Chambers popped up with a header deep into stoppage time to rescue a point.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: 'A reminder of how fragile the feelgood factor is - now Ipswich Town must prove they have truly turned a corner'

And sports video specialist Ross Halls was on hand before and after the game to speak to fans and get their thoughts!

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Peterborough

If you want to feature on future #gameday videos, e-mail ross.halls@archant.co.uk

