Video

Watch: #Gameday - all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town's draw at Posh

Ipswich Town fans share their thoughts on the game at Peterborough on the latest #gameday video. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town salavaged a late point at Peterborough to remain unbeaten in League One yesterday - here are all the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the match in our #Gameday video.

Town looked set for their first league defeat of the season, trailing 2-1 after James Norwood had both scored and then missed a penalty, before Chambers popped up with a header deep into stoppage time to rescue a point.

And sports video specialist Ross Halls was on hand before and after the game to speak to fans and get their thoughts!

