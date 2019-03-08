E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

#GAMEDAY: 'That's the stuff of champions' - Town fans' video verdict on Gillingham win

PUBLISHED: 10:53 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 22 September 2019

PP019 Gillingham v Ipswich11

PP019 Gillingham v Ipswich11

Ipswich Town moved back to the top of the League One table with a 1-0 win at Gillingham yesterday.

Ross Halls was at Priestfield with his camera to catch the sights and sounds of the day, also speaking to some of the 2,171 Blues supporters before and after the game.

Kane Vincent-Young scored the only goal of the game, heading home at the end of slick team move in the 32nd minute.

Town went on to secure a club-record equalling fifth successive league clean sheet and extend their unbeaten start to the season to nine games.

The Blues host Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road next Saturday.

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge fire breaks out in village

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Tannington, near Framlingham Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Great result for Whitton as Mildenhall leave empty-handed

Pablo Chaves celebrates his goal with team mate Ethan Clarke Photos: HANNAH PARNELL

Are you helping to make Suffolk’s shores spick and span today?

Beach clean at Trimley Marshes Picture: SUFFOLK COAST AND HEATHS AONB

More than 25,000 people sign petition calling for ‘Simon’s Law’

Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

6 of the most annoying things about gyms...but why I still go

Andrew Papworth can find gyms annoying at times - yet still uses them. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists