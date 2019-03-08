Video

#GAMEDAY: 'That's the stuff of champions' - Town fans' video verdict on Gillingham win

PP019 Gillingham v Ipswich11

Ipswich Town moved back to the top of the League One table with a 1-0 win at Gillingham yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ross Halls was at Priestfield with his camera to catch the sights and sounds of the day, also speaking to some of the 2,171 Blues supporters before and after the game.

Kane Vincent-Young scored the only goal of the game, heading home at the end of slick team move in the 32nd minute.

Town went on to secure a club-record equalling fifth successive league clean sheet and extend their unbeaten start to the season to nine games.

The Blues host Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road next Saturday.