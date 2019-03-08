GAMEDAY: ‘Judge was very ignorant in the way he played’ – Watch Town fans’ verdict on 0-0 home draw with Doncaster

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:33 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 15 September 2019

Fans watch on during Ipswich Town's goalless home draw with Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Fans watch on during Ipswich Town's goalless home draw with Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town moved back up to second in the League One table with a goalless home draw against Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

Ross Halls spoke to supporters outside the ground following the final whistle to get their thoughts.

Blues keeper Tomas Holy made two decent saves in the first half, with Ben Sheaf rattling the woodwork for Rovers after the restart.

Town struggled to find any sort of rhythm on a frustrating afternoon, but did have second half chances as James Norwood was twice denied one-on-one by keeper Ian Lawlor.

Paul Lambert's side, who remain unbeaten after six league game games, now prepare for away trips to MK Dons (Tuesday) and Gillingham (Saturday).

