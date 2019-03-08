Video

Watch: #Gameday - Town fans react to 3-0 win against Shrewsbury

Blues fans pictured during Ipswich Town's 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town are now the outright leaders at the top of the League One table following yesterday's 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury - here's a taste of the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the game in our latest #Gameday video.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sports video specialist Ross Halls spoke to supporters outside the rgound following the final whistle.

Early goals from Kayden Jackson (2) and James Norwood (pen 10) had put Town in the box seat before Shrewsbury striker Shaun Whalley was dismissed for a second yellow card (37).

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury

The Blues, who did survive a couple of scares, sealed victory when Flynn Downes finished off a fine team move with a brave diving header (69).

Next up for Town is the visit of Tottenham's Under-23s for an EFL Trophy group match on Tuesday night.