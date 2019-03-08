Watch: #Gameday – Town fans react to 3-0 win against Shrewsbury

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 09:51 01 September 2019

Blues fans pictured during Ipswich Town's 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Waller

Blues fans pictured during Ipswich Town's 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are now the outright leaders at the top of the League One table following yesterday's 3-0 home win against Shrewsbury - here's a taste of the sights, sounds and fan reaction from the game in our latest #Gameday video.

Sports video specialist Ross Halls spoke to supporters outside the rgound following the final whistle.

Early goals from Kayden Jackson (2) and James Norwood (pen 10) had put Town in the box seat before Shrewsbury striker Shaun Whalley was dismissed for a second yellow card (37).

The Blues, who did survive a couple of scares, sealed victory when Flynn Downes finished off a fine team move with a brave diving header (69).

Next up for Town is the visit of Tottenham's Under-23s for an EFL Trophy group match on Tuesday night.

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Missing 13-year-old found by police

Police are searching for 13-year-old Claire Powell from Hundon who has not been seen since Thursday, August 30 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

