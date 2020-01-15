E-edition Read the EADT online edition
#Gameday: 'A good point and on to Saturday, if it's on!' - Town fans on draw at Oxford

PUBLISHED: 13:14 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 15 January 2020

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts on the 0-0 draw at Oxford United to our Gameday cameras.

More than 1,300 Ipswich Town fans made the trip to Oxford last night - here's what some of them told our #Gameday cameras after one of the more eventful 0-0 draws you will see!

The game was nearly abandoned after less than half an hour, driving rain, howling winds and standing water making play difficult but, after a five-minute suspension to assess the pitch and try to drain some of the moisture, play resumed.

The big talking point from Town's point of view was what looked to be a penalty when James Norwood was dragged down inside the box during the 18 minutes of time added on after the delay.

Neither side could find the breakthrough though, so Town remain third in the League One table ahead of their trip to Tranmere this Saturday - if it goes ahead!

