#Gameday: 'This rotation nonsense is going to cost Lambert every single ounce of goodwill' - Town fans react to FA Cup defeat

PUBLISHED: 12:18 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 11 December 2019

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts to the #Gameday cameras before and after the FA Cup replay defeat to Coventry.

Archant

Ipswich Town fans were not in the best of moods after last night's limp FA Cup replay loss to Coventry - here's what they told our #Gameday cameras.

The Blues went out 2-1 after being dominated in the first half and failing to put up much of a fight in the second.

Luke Garbutt's late goal gave them some hope, but in truth the Blues deserved nothing from the game.

MORE: 'The worst performance in my time here' - Lambert on cup defeat

Sport videographer Ross Halls spoke to fans both before and after the game, with many blaming Paul Lambert's rotation policy for the recent dip in form, culminating in last night's defeat.

MORE: Stu Says - Thoughts on Coventry cup defeat

The Blues have to pick themselves up quickly for what is a huge game at Portman Road on Saturday, as fifth-placed Bristol Rovers arrive looking to continue their surprise promotion push.

