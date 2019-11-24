Video

#Gameday: 'One up front doesn't work. Play two sodding strikers!' - Town fans on draw with Blackpool

Ipswich Town fans spoke to #Gameday before and after the draw with Blackpool. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town fans shared their thoughts on the draw with Blackpool with our #Gameday cameras - here's what they had to say.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues were held 2-2 at home by the Tangerines, Gwion Edwards giving them an early lead before they went 2-1 down and needed a Luke Garbutt penalty to rescue a point.

It was a thrilling game, full of incident, and there was much to talk about.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Just another game? Come on, let's give this Wycombe match the narrative it deserves

As ever, sports video specialist Ross Halls was on hand to capture fans' thoughts pre and post match.

If you want to be a part of #Gameday, e-mail Ross on ross.halls@archant.co.uk.