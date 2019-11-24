E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

#Gameday: 'One up front doesn't work. Play two sodding strikers!' - Town fans on draw with Blackpool

24 November, 2019 - 15:00
Ipswich Town fans spoke to #Gameday before and after the draw with Blackpool. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fans spoke to #Gameday before and after the draw with Blackpool. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town fans shared their thoughts on the draw with Blackpool with our #Gameday cameras - here's what they had to say.

The Blues were held 2-2 at home by the Tangerines, Gwion Edwards giving them an early lead before they went 2-1 down and needed a Luke Garbutt penalty to rescue a point.

It was a thrilling game, full of incident, and there was much to talk about.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Just another game? Come on, let's give this Wycombe match the narrative it deserves

As ever, sports video specialist Ross Halls was on hand to capture fans' thoughts pre and post match.

If you want to be a part of #Gameday, e-mail Ross on ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A14 reopens after closing suddenly last night

As happy shoppers leave the fayre there will be traffic chaos for anyone wanting to take the A14 west. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES www.suffolkdroneimaging.com

‘Substantial leak’ shuts busy road in Suffolk town

The A134 in Sudbury, which has closed this morning due to a water leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ambulance service sets up hotline after three staff members die in 11 days

The East of England Ambulance Trust has tragically lost three members of staff in the last 11 days Picture: SIMON PARKER

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Most Read

A14 reopens after closing suddenly last night

As happy shoppers leave the fayre there will be traffic chaos for anyone wanting to take the A14 west. Pictures: SUFFOLK DRONE IMAGING AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICES www.suffolkdroneimaging.com

‘Substantial leak’ shuts busy road in Suffolk town

The A134 in Sudbury, which has closed this morning due to a water leak Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich roads sealed off as armed police deal with incident

Emergency vehicles in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ambulance service sets up hotline after three staff members die in 11 days

The East of England Ambulance Trust has tragically lost three members of staff in the last 11 days Picture: SIMON PARKER

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

#Gameday: ‘One up front doesn’t work. Play two sodding strikers!’ - Town fans on draw with Blackpool

Ipswich Town fans spoke to #Gameday before and after the draw with Blackpool. Picture: ARCHANT

Ex-Town star Bowditch impresses on debut as Stowmarket keep rolling

Stowmarket Town celebrate during their 2-1 win over Mildenhall. Picture: HOGAN COBBOLD

Marketmen’s season of frustration continues with another late-goal heartache

Needham Market's Joe Marsden goes close to winning the game, in stoppage time. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Fire crews free horse stuck in trailer

The horse had to be freed by fire crews Picture: Neil Bradfield

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists