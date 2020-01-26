E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

#Gameday: 'It feels good to be having fun again, back to being top of the league' - Town fans on win over Lincoln

PUBLISHED: 11:39 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 26 January 2020

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts to our #Gameday cameras before and after the 1-0 win over Lincoln City.

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts to our #Gameday cameras before and after the 1-0 win over Lincoln City.

Archant

Ipswich Town fans spok to the #Gameday cameras before and after yesterday's 1-0 win over Lincoln City which saw the Blues move back to the top of League One - here's what they had to say.

The Blues continued their fine form so far in 2020, Luke Woolfenden's header enough to secure another three points, and a slice of revenge for the 5-3 defeat at Lincoln just four days after Christmas.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Lambert pulls the plug, Woolfenden delivers on his promise and a loanee nets a brace

With Rotherham losing 2-1 at Peterborough, the victory also saw Town clamber back to the summit of League One with 17 games left in the season.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 win against Lincoln

The Millers are next up fot the Blues on Tuesday night, with Town making the trip to Rotherham in what is now a top-two clash, again seeking revenge after losing 2-0 at Portman Road earlier in the season.

- If you want to get involved in #Gameday, e-mail ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Second man faces no further action over pub car park stabbing

Police at the scene on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Man who racially abused guard claims ‘friends of all types of nationality’

The incident unfolded at the Woodbridge branch of the Jobcentre Picture: GOOGLE

Seasiders forced to settle for a point as Ainsley sees red

Josh Kerridge (number 6) rises above the Hullbridge defence to head a corner high into the opposition goal. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

#Gameday: ‘It feels good to be having fun again, back to being top of the league’ – Town fans on win over Lincoln

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts to our #Gameday cameras before and after the 1-0 win over Lincoln City.

Ed Sheeran could win his 5th Grammy award tonight

Ed Sheeran could win another Grammy Award tonight. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE
Drive 24