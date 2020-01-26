Video

#Gameday: 'It feels good to be having fun again, back to being top of the league' - Town fans on win over Lincoln

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts to our #Gameday cameras before and after the 1-0 win over Lincoln City. Archant

Ipswich Town fans spok to the #Gameday cameras before and after yesterday's 1-0 win over Lincoln City which saw the Blues move back to the top of League One - here's what they had to say.

The Blues continued their fine form so far in 2020, Luke Woolfenden's header enough to secure another three points, and a slice of revenge for the 5-3 defeat at Lincoln just four days after Christmas.

With Rotherham losing 2-1 at Peterborough, the victory also saw Town clamber back to the summit of League One with 17 games left in the season.

The Millers are next up fot the Blues on Tuesday night, with Town making the trip to Rotherham in what is now a top-two clash, again seeking revenge after losing 2-0 at Portman Road earlier in the season.

- If you want to get involved in #Gameday, e-mail ross.halls@archant.co.uk.