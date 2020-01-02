Video

#Gameday: 'I never want to see Norris play again' - Town fans on draw with Wycombe

Town fans gave their reaction to the #Gameday cameras after the draw with Wycombe Archant

Our #Gameday cameras were at Wycombe yesterday to capture all the sights and sounds of Ipswich Town's trip - here's what fans had to say about the game.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 by the Chairboys, having taken the lead through James Norwood, only to be pegged back by a strike from David Wheeler.

The result saw Town drop to fifth in the League One table, and stretched their winless run in the league to eight games, all the way back to November 5 and the 1-0 win at Rochdale.

One of the key talking points to emerge was the ongoing rotation of Town's keepers, with Will Norris again starting in place of Tomas Holy, who started the season as the club's number one.

Town are in EFL trophy action this weekend, making the long trip to Exeter in the third round.