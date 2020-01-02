E-edition Read the EADT online edition
#Gameday: 'I never want to see Norris play again' - Town fans on draw with Wycombe

PUBLISHED: 11:26 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 02 January 2020

Town fans gave their reaction to the #Gameday cameras after the draw with Wycombe

Archant

Our #Gameday cameras were at Wycombe yesterday to capture all the sights and sounds of Ipswich Town's trip - here's what fans had to say about the game.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 by the Chairboys, having taken the lead through James Norwood, only to be pegged back by a strike from David Wheeler.

MORE: Andy's Angles: Beauty and The Beast, a changing picture and positives to take - observations from Town's Wycombe draw

The result saw Town drop to fifth in the League One table, and stretched their winless run in the league to eight games, all the way back to November 5 and the 1-0 win at Rochdale.

One of the key talking points to emerge was the ongoing rotation of Town's keepers, with Will Norris again starting in place of Tomas Holy, who started the season as the club's number one.

MORE: 'I love the club and I love the support... who knows, this could be my last gig' - Lambert on his new five-year Ipswich contract

Town are in EFL trophy action this weekend, making the long trip to Exeter in the third round.

