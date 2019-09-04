Watch: #Gameday – The sights, sounds and fan reaction from Town’s EFL Trophy win

Video

Town fans gave their thoughts about the EFL Trophy clash with Spurs U21 in the latest #Gameday video

Ipswich Town made it four wins in a row with a 2-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur's Under 21 side in the EFL Trophy last night - here's all the sights, sounds and fan reaction in our #Gameday video.

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town were playing in the competition - officially the Leasing.com Trophy - for the first time, and found themselves trailing Spurs' youngsters 1-0 at the break.

MORE: Town players ratings from Spurs U21 win

But a brace from Jordan Roberts - both set up by man of the match Armando Dobra - saw the Blues get the win, and with it a foot in the next round of the competition, which culminates at Wembley.

MORE: 'You need arrogance to come and play the way he plays' - praise for Dobra after teenager inspires Town turnaround

With this weekend's trip to Rochdale postponed due to international call-ups, Town now have a ten day break before they return to League One action by hosting promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers a week on Saturday.